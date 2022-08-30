iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Feature Fast-Charging

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple has avoided including a USB Type-C port on its iPhones, and because of that, super-fast charging has not come to the iPhones yet. A 30W fast charging support would be a great difference maker in the life of iPhone users who still have to wait for their iPhones to go from 0% to 100% for a long-time.

Highlights

  • iPhone 14 series launch is very close now.
  • Apple has, for some reason, restricted its iPhones to slower charging only. 
  • Apple is reportedly also going to include support for satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 series.

Follow Us

iPhone 14 Prro

iPhone 14 series launch is very close now. According to the reports surfacing online, the iPhone 14 series could include select models which would come with support for fast charging. The iPhone 14 Pro models could feature 30W fast charging. This would be the first time for an iPhone model to support 30W fast-charging. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might only be the models to feature support for high-speed charging. This would be a significant jump from the 20W fast charging that the predecessors could support.

As per a Gizmochina report, Twitter user Kioriku claims that the new generation iPhone Pro models would feature 30W fast-charging support for the first bit of charge cycle and then would drop to 27W or 25W. Fast charging is something that only Android smartphone users enjoy across the world today. Apple has, for some reason, restricted its iPhones to slower charging only.

Apple has avoided including a USB Type-C port on its iPhones, and because of that, super-fast charging has not come to the iPhones yet. A 30W fast charging support would be a great difference maker in the life of iPhone users who still have to wait for their iPhones to go from 0% to 100% for a long-time.

Apple is reportedly also going to include support for satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 series. The development comes from a Ming Chi-Kuo report which suggests that Apple is going to bring satellite connectivity support for the iPhone 14 series models.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments