iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Feature Fast-Charging

iPhone 14 series launch is very close now. According to the reports surfacing online, the iPhone 14 series could include select models which would come with support for fast charging. The iPhone 14 Pro models could feature 30W fast charging. This would be the first time for an iPhone model to support 30W fast-charging. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might only be the models to feature support for high-speed charging. This would be a significant jump from the 20W fast charging that the predecessors could support.

As per a Gizmochina report, Twitter user Kioriku claims that the new generation iPhone Pro models would feature 30W fast-charging support for the first bit of charge cycle and then would drop to 27W or 25W. Fast charging is something that only Android smartphone users enjoy across the world today. Apple has, for some reason, restricted its iPhones to slower charging only.

Apple has avoided including a USB Type-C port on its iPhones, and because of that, super-fast charging has not come to the iPhones yet. A 30W fast charging support would be a great difference maker in the life of iPhone users who still have to wait for their iPhones to go from 0% to 100% for a long-time.

Apple is reportedly also going to include support for satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 series. The development comes from a Ming Chi-Kuo report which suggests that Apple is going to bring satellite connectivity support for the iPhone 14 series models.