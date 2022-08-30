POCO M5, Poco M5s Debut Date Is Disclosed

The POCO M5 will go on sale on September 5, the business declared on Monday. Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the release of a new device via Twitter. The tweet included the word "G99," which suggests that the phone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The POCO M5s features and anticipated pricing in India have already been revealed online ahead of the device's release. The launch will be broadcasted live on the YouTube account for POCO India. According to the Chinese smartphone, the POCO M5 will be on sale worldwide at 5:30 IST on September 5. Live streaming of the launch will be available on POCO India's official YouTube channel. The next smartphone's characteristics, pricing, and availability in India have not yet been disclosed by POCO.

POCO M5 Specifications (Expected)

The Helio G99 chipset and a 6.58-inch LCD screen on the POCO M5 may offer an FHD+ resolution. Various variants of the gadget, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, are anticipated. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities may be included in the POCO M5. There is no information available on the device's cameras. It might have a side-facing fingerprint sensor for security. On MIUI 13-based Android 12 OS, it is anticipated to run. The POCO M5's back panel will have a leather-like pattern.

POCO M5 Price and Availability in India (Expected)

In India, the POCO M5 might cost less than Rs 15,000, according to a recent report. According to reports, the price shown above is for the smartphone's entry-level model.

POCO M5s Specifications (Expected)

The POCO M5s is anticipated to come in three variations, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, according to Pricebaba. The colour options are white, grey, and blue. The device's other specifications are yet unknown.