POCO M5 4G is Anticipated to Launch Shortly in India

An upcoming handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand in India is the POCO M5 4G. The gadget has already been identified on the IMEI and BIS databases, suggesting a quick debut in India. The POCO M5 4G's first teaser has now been released by the firm. It is a confirmation that the new MediaTek Helio G99 4G chipset, built on the 6nm node, will be installed in the M5 4G. Let's look at the smartphone's features, price, and availability.

POCO M5 4G Specifications (expected)

Full HD+ resolution and a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display screen are said to be present on the POCO M5 4G. A 90Hz refresh rate is thought to be the phone's standard. A battery pack with a capacity of 5,000mAh and 33W rapid charging is anticipated. Other features that are expected for the gadget include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

A MediaTek Helio G99 CPU and 4GB or 6GB of RAM will be included in the device's hardware. The gadget is anticipated to come with MIUI 13, an Android 12-based operating system.

POCO M5 4G Price and Availability

According to the source, the smartphone is a mid-range model and will cost less than 15,000 INR for the base model, with slightly higher prices for its higher-end options. It is anticipated to debut in India at the beginning of September.