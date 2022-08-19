Moto Edge 2022 Latest Premium Mid-Range Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications

In the US, the Moto Edge 2022 has been released. It is the first phone in the world to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, which is based on a 6nm processor and should provide excellent performance. The Moto Edge 2022 has a 91.32 percent screen-to-body ratio, runs Android 12, and comes with a 3-year OS upgrade warranty and a 4-year security update warranty. In addition to triple cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, it boasts a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Moto Edge (2022) Specifications and Features

The Moto Edge (2022) features a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR10+, and a 10-bit colour space. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor, with an ARM Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, powers the device. The chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that might not be further extensible.

The Moto Edge (2022) has stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, three microphones, and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. It comes pre-installed with Android 12 OS and MyUX custom skin. Its dimensions are 160.86 x 74.24 x 7.99mm, and its weight is 170 grammes. Included in the list of available connections are 5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. A 5000mAh battery is also included in the smartphone, along with compatibility for 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging, and 30W TurboPower fast charging.

A 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro mode, f/1.5 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture are all found on the back of the Moto Edge (2022). For selfies and video chats, the front camera has a 32MP sensor.

Moto Edge (2022) Price

Priced at $498 (about Rs 39,800), the Motorola Edge (2022) is available in the Mineral Grey colour. In the upcoming weeks, it will be offered by T-Mobile, with a brief promotional offer to pick it up for free when joining a line.

Additionally, AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Visible will release the Moto Edge in 2022. Furthermore, it will be offered universally unlocked for the launch price of $499.99 (approx Rs 39,900) on the BestBuy, Amazon, and Motorola websites.