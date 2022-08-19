Moto Edge 2022 Latest Premium Mid-Range Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The Moto Edge (2022) features a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, HDR10+, and 10-bit colour space. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor, with an ARM Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, powers the device.

Highlights

  • It is the first phone in the world to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset.
  • The Moto Edge (2022) features a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen.
  • The Moto Edge (2022) has stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Follow Us

Moto Edge 2022

In the US, the Moto Edge 2022 has been released. It is the first phone in the world to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, which is based on a 6nm processor and should provide excellent performance. The Moto Edge 2022 has a 91.32 percent screen-to-body ratio, runs Android 12, and comes with a 3-year OS upgrade warranty and a 4-year security update warranty. In addition to triple cameras and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, it boasts a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Moto Edge (2022) Specifications and Features

The Moto Edge (2022) features a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR10+, and a 10-bit colour space. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 6nm processor, with an ARM Mali-G610 MC3 GPU, powers the device. The chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that might not be further extensible.

The Moto Edge (2022) has stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, three microphones, and an IP52 rating for splash resistance. It comes pre-installed with Android 12 OS and MyUX custom skin. Its dimensions are 160.86 x 74.24 x 7.99mm, and its weight is 170 grammes. Included in the list of available connections are 5G sub-6 + mmWave, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. A 5000mAh battery is also included in the smartphone, along with compatibility for 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging, and 30W TurboPower fast charging.

A 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro mode, f/1.5 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture are all found on the back of the Moto Edge (2022). For selfies and video chats, the front camera has a 32MP sensor.

Moto Edge (2022) Price

Priced at $498 (about Rs 39,800), the Motorola Edge (2022) is available in the Mineral Grey colour. In the upcoming weeks, it will be offered by T-Mobile, with a brief promotional offer to pick it up for free when joining a line.

Additionally, AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, US Cellular, and Visible will release the Moto Edge in 2022. Furthermore, it will be offered universally unlocked for the launch price of $499.99 (approx Rs 39,900) on the BestBuy, Amazon, and Motorola websites.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments