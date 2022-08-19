Social Currency Netflix Cast and What’s the Show About

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

The cast of Social Currency will include eight popular Indian social media influencers. The director of the show is Sagar More, and it is made under SOL Production. The names of the producers are Chad Greulach, Kamna Menezes, and Fazila Allana. 

Social Currency Netflix

Social Currency is a new TV show on Netflix. It is a reality TV show which involves Indian social media influencers. Basically, it's an effort from Netflix to garner the interest of their following and get more subscriptions. A total of eight Indian social media influences have been included in the show. These influences will be tested over a 21-day period without getting access to personal smartphones, verified handles, and online followings. It will basically be a test for these influencers in their real life.

How they appear online is mostly not how they are. So this would also be a treat for the fans of these influencers to discover what their social media stars are really like. Let's take a look at the cast of the show.

Social Currency Netflix Cast

The cast of Social Currency will include eight popular Indian social media influencers - Ruhi Dilip Singh, Roshni Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Sagar Chopra, Vagmita Singh, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Ashwin Bhanushali, and Parth Laghate.

The director of the show is Sagar More, and it is made under SOL Production. The names of the producers are Chad Greulach, Kamna Menezes, and Fazila Allana.

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

