Reliance Jio 5G Network Launch Date Details You Should Know

Reliance Jio is India's number one telecom operator, and it is expected to launch and operate one of the widest 5G networks in India. The 5G launch is also not too far away from here, and it is natural for the fans of the company to wonder what the exact date of Jio's 5G launch is. Well, there are a lot of rumours out in the market as to when it will happen. For starters, there is a strong indication that it will happen in August 2022 itself. It could be the day of the Annual General Meet (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is August 29, 2022. The spectrum was allocated to the telcos after they cleared the dues they owed to the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) for the auctions.

Jio 5G Network Launch Date has Not been Announced by Company Yet, but It Should Definitely Happen this Month

Reliance Jio is not going to let Airtel steal all the thunder around 5G with consumers. Airtel has said that it would launch 5G network services in August 2022 itself. This means that we can expect the same from Reliance Jio as well. Both the companies are fierce competitors are they are definitely going to battle strongly for the 5G consumer market share as well.

Jio has sub-GHz spectrum that would enable the telco to offer a deeper coverage experience to the consumers. But Airtel says that it has the most amount of spectrum in the mid-band, and it can also deliver a strong coverage experience. In its annual report for FY22, Jio said that it had completed 5G coverage planning for over 1000 cities in India.

But initially, if and when Jio launches 5G network services, it would happen in a very soft manner. There were many expectations from the telco to rollout 5G by August 15, 2022, itself, but that didn't happen.