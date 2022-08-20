Broadband Plans from Airtel, Jio, BSNL and ACT Starting at Rs 999

Internet usage at homes has surged as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, more individuals are beginning to work from home, more kids are taking online education, and more people need to stream entertainment at home, all of which are driving up demand for improved internet services. There are several good plans available for Rs 999 from telecom service providers like Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and ACT Fibernet.

Airtel Xstream Broadband Plan of Rs 999

With access to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Wynk Music, FASTag, and Apollo 24/7, Airtel's Xstream Broadband plan focuses more on entertainment demands. The plan includes unlimited local/STD calls in addition to high-speed internet with download and upload rates of up to 200 Mbps. Users also get unlimited data (3.3TB) with this plan.

Jio’s Broadband Plan of Rs 999

When compared to Airtel Xstream's Rs 999 rate, Jio's internet plan offers access to a wider variety of OTT subscriptions. The monthly package provides free voice conversations as well as unlimited data at a speed of up to 150 Mbps. Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5, Voot Kids, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Universal+, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, ALT Balaji, and JioSaavn are among the services that are available as subscriptions. Also, take note that GST will be included extra. Users also get 3.3TB of data.

BSNL Fibre Broadband Plan of Rs 999

The BSNL Fibre broadband plan provides unlimited data downloads and a 150 Mbps speed up to 2000GB, after which the speed is reduced to 10 Mbps. A free premium membership to Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate, ShemarooMe, Hungama, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot, and YuppTV is included with the plan.

ACT Fibernet Plan of Rs 999

The Rapid Plus Plan from ACT Fibernet offers 1000GB of monthly data at 100 Mbps. After the FUP limit, the speed drops to 512 Kbps. Zee5 and ACT Stream TV are both accessible with this plan, which costs Rs 985.