Jio has an Affordable Product to Help You Extend Wi-Fi Coverage in Home

Reliance Jio, the number one telecom operator, offers its fibre broadband services through the broadband arm called JioFiber. It is a service from the company that's expanding fast to every region of the country, and JioFiber is already India's number one fibre broadband service provider as well. You will get some of the best high-speed broadband plans from JioFiber. There are plans with OTT (over-the-top) bundles, and you also get a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box) which will convert your normal TV into a Smart TV. But, if you have Wi-Fi network coverage issues at your home, then you won't be able to make the best use of JioFiber's services. To get rid of that issue, JioFiber has a solution for you.

Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Extender JCM0112 Available for Indian Customers

Reliance Jio is offering a Wi-Fi mesh extender to customers in India. This extender is called JCM0112. It is a classic Wi-Fi mesh extender that is available for only Rs 2,499. You can also get it on an EMI, which starts at just Rs 86.62. If you want this product, you can directly jump to the website of Reliance Jio and place an order. Or you can also visit the company's retail store to enquire about the product.

Its features include seamless connectivity support with the JioRouter. You will, of course, get extended coverage of your Wi-Fi network throughout your office/home. The dark zones on your premises will be gone easily. Dark zones are areas where network connectivity doesn't reach. This will directly contribute to an amazing video streaming experience as well as a lag-free online multiplayer gaming experience.

You don't even require an expert to install the product. It has a simple plug-and-play installation model, which you can do yourself. If you want to see how it's done, you can check it out on the product page on Jio's website.

You can also check out Wi-Fi mesh extenders from other companies available on the market.