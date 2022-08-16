Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Launched in India: Check Details

Xiaomi India has launched a new Smart TV in the 5A series line-up. The new TV is called 5G Pro 32. It has an elegant design and powerful specifications to offer a great viewing experience to the customers. Sudeep Sahu, Senior Product Manager, Xiaomi India, said that the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A received a great response earlier this year.

"To further enhance the complete entertainment experience for our consumers, we are proud to introduce Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 in India. The television takes the consumer experience to the next level with its amazing colours, smoother performance and crisper audio," he added.

Let's take a look at the all-new Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Specifications in India

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 has a premium metal bezel-less design. It is bound to look elegant in your drawing room or the bedroom, whoever you decide to place it. In the display department, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 offers Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine that tunes the colour, contrast, and depth to precision with every visual.

For sound, users will get a best-in-segment surround sound experience with the 24W sound powered by Dolby Audio. The Smart TV also offers DTS:X and DTS Visual:X for a great entertainment experience for the consumers. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 is powered by the Quad Core Cortex A55 processor and features 1.5GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.

It will run on the latest version of Patchwall, the OS that Xiaomi Smart TVs run on. Indian as well as international content partners are integrated on the Patchwall OS, and users can browse through content in 15+ languages. The remote of the Smart TV offers a wide range of functions and control, including Quick Wake, Quick Mute, and Quick Settings Buttons. Plus, the Smart TV will run on Android TV 11 platform.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32 Price in India

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro has launched in India for only Rs 16,999. It will be available across several places, including Mi Homes, Mi.com, Flipkart, and retail stores in India.