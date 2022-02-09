Redmi Launches Smart Band Pro and Smart TV X43 in India: Specifications and Price Details

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi has launched its Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 in India on Wednesday. Redmi Smart Band Pro has been one of the awaited wearables from the company and was launched alongside Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S smartphones. The smart band comes with 14-day battery life and more than 110 workout modes. On the other hand, the newly launched Redmi Smart TV X43 with its 43 inches display has the smallest display in the brand’s X series lineup of Smart TVs. Mentioned below are the specification and pricing of both devices.

Redmi Smart Band Pro Specifications

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) always-on AMOLED touch display. The smart band has a pixel density of 282ppi, 8-bit colour depth, and 100% NTSC colour gamut coverage. The wearable has an Apollo 3.5 processor and features a 200mAh battery backup. The company claims that the device can offer up to 14 days of battery life and up to 20 days with power-saving mode enabled.

Redmi Smart Band Pro offers connectivity via Bluetooth v5.0 and can be connected to handsets operating on iOS 10 or Android 6 and later. Being a fitness tracker, the smart band offers more than 110 workout modes and come with tracking features such as SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. The wearable is capable of sensing outdoor walking, outdoor running, and treadmill workouts automatically. The brand has also informed that the device is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres).

Redmi Smart Band Pro Price and Availability

The newly launched Redmi Smart Band Pro has a retail price of Rs 3,999; however, the company has launched the device with an introductory offer of Rs 3,499. The wearable will be available for sale on e-commerce platform Amazon, Redmi’s website, Mi Home and offline stores starting from February 14, 12 noon.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Specifications

The all-new Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with a 43-inch 4K display. The Redmi Smart TV 43 came with a full-HD+ display but the newly launched X43 offers 4K resolution with HDR support. The latest Smart TV in the X-series operates on Android TV 10 and comes with the latest PatchWall 4 UI with integrated support for IMDB for TV and movie ratings.

For the audio part, the device features 30W speakers with DTS Virtual:X. the Smart TV comes with support for Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars and receivers. The connectivity options on the all-new

Redmi Smart TV X43 include HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars and receivers. Moreover, the device also has an auto low latency mode which helps in reducing the lag down to 5ms at 4K 60fps for gaming consoles.

Redmi Smart TV X43 Price and Availability

The all-new Redmi Smart TV X43 comes with a price tag of Rs 28,999. The Smart TV will be available for sale from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, the company’s official website and Mi Home starting from February 16, 12 noon.