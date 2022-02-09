Vivo T1 5G Launched in India with Snapdragon 695, 50MP Triple Camera and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its latest Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India. The device has been launched just a week after its specification details surfaced over the web. The company claims that Vivo T1 5G is the slimmest 5G smartphone available in the mid-range segment which includes devices below Rs 20,000. The newly launched device comes with a Qualcomm processor as well as a triple rear camera setup. Mentioned below are the specification and price details of the new Vivo T1 5G.

Specifications of Vivo T1 5G

The latest 5G enabled smartphone from Vivo has been launched with a 6.58-inch IPS FHD+ display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a sampling rate of 240Hz. The handset has a waterdrop notch at the front for the selfie camera. Vivo T1 5G comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood which is built based on the 6nm process. The handset had an AnTuTu score of 400,000 points and the company claims that it is the fastest smartphone in the price segment.

For storage configuration, the handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM which is virtually expandable up to 12GB. The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device features a “Turbo 5 Layer Liquid Cooling” technology which can significantly reduce the handset’s temperature up to 10 degrees Celsius.

For the camera part, Vivo T1 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera which comes with support for Super Night mode and Bokeh mode among other camera features. The device also features two secondary 2MP sensors which offer Super Macro mode as well as a human eye tracking focus feature. The front of the device has a 16MP selfie camera. Vivo T1 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and operates on Funtouch OS 12.0.

Vivo T1 5G Price and Availability

Vivo has launched its latest smartphone in India with three storage variants. The handset comes in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options all paired up with 128GB of onboard storage. The 4GB RAM variant comes at a price of Rs 15,990, the device with 6GB RAM has a price tag of Rs 16,990 and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 19,990. Vivo T1 5G is available in two colour options – Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy which is a shade of blue. The device will be available for purchase from February 14 on Flipkart, the official website of Vivo and offline retail stores.