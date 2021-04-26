Moto G20 With 5,000mAh Battery and UNISOC T700 SoC Launched

Lenovo owned Motorola has expanded its portfolio in the European market with the launch of the Moto G20 smartphone. Recently the company launched the G10 and G30 phones in the same market. The newly launched smartphone comes with highlighted features like a 90Hz refresh rate display, UNISOC T700 chipset, quad-camera setup, waterdrop notch design, and a lot more among others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Moto G20 smartphone.

Moto G20 Specifications

The Moto G20 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. The handset offers a 20:9 aspect ratio display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Besides, there is a waterdrop notch design that makes room for the selfie camera snapper. Under the hood, the G20 is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T700 chipset, clubbed with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough then you can expand the memory up to 512GB with a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android 11.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Moto G20 offers a rectangular-shaped quad-rear camera setup placed at the top left corner of the back panel and the rear panel design looks similar to the OnePlus 9 series smartphone. The camera module consists of a 48MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by an 8MP 118-degrees ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro cameras with f/2.4 aperture along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G20 is fuelled by a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. On the connectivity part, the handset offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C, and it also comes with an IP52 rating which makes it water and dustproof.

Moto G20 Price in Europe

The Moto G20 is launched with a price tag of EUR 149 (approx Rs 13,475) in the European market. The handset will be available for sale in Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink colour options and the smartphone will be up for grabs starting this week.