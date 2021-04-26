Xiaomi Might Be Working On a 200MP Camera Sensor: Report

Xiaomi is not one to shy away from advancements, as is evident by the company’s efforts to push the limits of both smartphone design and the features present within them.

This is evident from the likes of the Mi Mix series, one which is famous for breaking the barriers of conventional smartphone designs, having showcased a fully top-bezel less design fairly early.

This was further enhanced by the number of series devices from the company, which push the specifications side of things, offering features that are quite rare in both their segment and in the market as a whole.

One of the prime examples of this is the recently launched Mi 11 Ultra which offers a secondary rear display that is also the display used by the company’s Mi Band, a popular series providing fitness equipment on a budget.

A 200MP Sensor, Is This True?

Yes, it seems that this will indeed be a reality for smartphones soon. A recent report suggests that Xiaomi is working on a smartphone that will sport a 200MP sensor. This news comes a few days post the launch of the Mi 11X Pro, which offers a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor in India.

The reports of the company working on a 200MP sensor have surfaced prior to today, but it seems this instance might be more accurate than most.

This report comes after a time when certain tipsters have said that Samsung is also working on a 200MP ISOCELL sensor for smartphone cameras.

As for the report itself, tipster Digital Chat Station has confirmed that a 200MP sensor does indeed exist via a tweet as well as a post on Weibo (via ITHome). The post itself does not mention that Xiaomi is working on a smartphone touting a 200MP camera, but the report suggests so.

Additionally, the report also cites an older post from famed tipster Ice Universe claiming that this ISOCELL sensor is being developed by Samsung and features a 0.64-micron pixel.

Do note that this is not the first instance of Samsung’s name coming up as the maker of a 200MP sensor as tipster WHYLAB had also claimed that the company was working on the same sensor, measuring 1/1.37-inch and sporting 1.28-micron pixels.

The claim further states that there is support for 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning tech so as to reduce the noise within images. The ability to record 16k videos was also tipped.

Do take this news with a grain of salt as WHYLAB had previously said that the 200MP sensor would debut with the ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G, which ended up using a 64MP sensor from Samsung.

Following this, LetsGoDigital also claimed that the Samsung S22 would sport the 200MP sensor, with a 3D render suggesting the same via a collaboration with Technizo concept, highlighting the use of an Olympus camera.