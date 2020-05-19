Samsung Introduces 50MP ISOCELL Sensor, Set to Compete With Sony

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled a new 50MP image sensor dubbed as the ISOCELL GN1 with the company highlighting that the sensor is capable of rapid auto focus and delivering brighter images. The company said that the new sensor is equipped with dual pixel and Tetracell technologies that enables it to deliver fast performance along with detailed images in low-light conditions. The new sensor is also said to support video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second (FPS). Samsung said that the new sensor has entered mass production this month.

Samsung Focuses on Speed and Low-Light Conditions with ISOCELL GN1

The company said that the pixel size on the GN1 is 1.2 micrometer which enables the sensor to deliver “stellar low-light photos and DSLR-level auto-focus speeds.”

“With innovative pixel technologies, Samsung has been at the forefront of offering high-performance image sensors that closely cater to increasingly diversifying market needs,” Yongin Park, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics, said in a release. “The ISOCELL GN1 is part of that commitment to deliver stunning images to consumers in any environment. We will continue to introduce image sensor solutions at the cutting-edge that will lead the next trends in mobile photography.”

The new GN1 sensor would compete with the Sony IMX689 48MP sensor that has a pixel size of 1.12 micrometer. The IMX689 sensor is found on devices like the Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Samsung ISOCELL GN1 Enables Real Time HDR

Samsung said that the GN1 comes with “smart ISO” capable of choosing an optimal ISO along with real time HDR that enables it to shoot a particular scene in multiple exposures simultaneously. Additionally, the gyro-based electronic image stabilisation (EIS) on the GN1 enables it to take “sharp images and video even when in motion.”

The company said that the GN1 by default will deliver 12.5MP photos by binning four pixel signals into one. However, the software algorithm provided by Samsung would ensure that the images captured by GN1 are comparable to an 100MP sensor.