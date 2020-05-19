Poco last week conducted a fan poll for what to name their next product and the majority of the votes went to Poco Pop Buds. The Chinese manufacturer is soon going to launch a new product in India and from the Twitter poll it is clear that new product to hit the market is a pair of true wireless earbuds. Poco however hasn’t confirmed anything officially and did not even give a teaser but is ready for the launch very soon. It can be assumed that the product is going to be launched in the next few weeks.

Poco Pop Buds to be Rebranded Version of Redmi Earbuds?

Poco became an independent company in early 2020. It separated from Xiaomi and the first product that the company launched independently was Poco X2. Poco relies on Xiaomi for accessing the supply chain and R&D. If you didn’t know, the Poco X2 is essentially the rebranded version of Xiaomi Redmi K30 4G and the recently rolled out Poco F2 Pro is the rebranded version of Redmi K30 Pro. So if the trend were to continue, it can be expected that the Poco Pop Buds might be the rebranded version of Redmi Earbuds or the Mi AirDots 2 SE.

Redmi is selling its very affordable AirDots S under the Mi AirDots series. Poco might pick these earphones to launch in India first given their affordability. The prices can be even lower than the Chinese version so that it can compete with the market of Realme and Xiaomi. The Redmi AirDots might look like Apple’s AirPods, but they are not. The design of the AirDots as well as its features are different from that of AirPods. If they were to be launched in India, they could sit at a price of around Rs 3,000.

But there is yet another model which Poco Pop Buds might be inspired from and that is Mi AirDots 2 SE. This model was launched in China at a much cheaper price and the interesting thing is, they are clones of the Apple’s AirPods. There is touch-based control and these can run up to 20 hours. It will be interesting to see how Poco Pop Buds will look and what it will bring to the table in terms of features.