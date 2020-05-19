iQoo Z1 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, To Run at 144Hz Refresh Rate

iQoo, which is Vivo’s sub-brand in China, is coming out with the its new offering — iQoo Z1 5G. Bookings for the device will start from May 25 and the smartphone will go out on sale from June 1, 2020, in China. One of the key features of the device is that it sports a screen with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a punch-hole camera in the front screen. It also has stereo speakers and a Smart PA amplifier so that you get the best quality audio output from your device. iQoo did not reveal whether the smartphone is coming to the Indian market or not.

iQoo Z1 5G Specifications

The iQoo Z1 5G comes with the dual-SIM (Nano) technology. It will be running on Android 10 and the system UI on top of it is iQoo UI. There is a 6.57-inch full HD+(1080×2400) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a pixel density of 400ppi. One of the most high rated features of the device is its 144Hz display. To support such high performance, a smartphone needs the backing of a good SoC, and it is going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000. Coming to the cameras of the device, it has a triple camera setup in the rear with the primary camera having a 48MP lens paired with a 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. With the front camera, you will get a 16MP lens. It will run on a 4500mAh battery along with 44W fast charging support. As the name suggests, the device will be able to support 5G connectivity.

iQoo Price and Storage

iQoo Z1 5G is going to come in two variants of storages – 128GB and 256GB. Coming to the pricing of each of the variants, there are two different pricing models for the 128GB internal storage variant because of different RAM sizes. So the most basic variant of the device comes with 6GB+128GB and will be priced at CNY 2,198 ( approx. Rs 23,400), then there is another one with 8GB+128GB which will is priced at CNY 2,498 (approx. Rs 26,600) and at last, the most expensive variant of the device, with 8GB+256GB will priced at CNY 2,798 (approx. Rs 29,800). You will get two colour options with this device — Space Blue and Galaxy Silver.