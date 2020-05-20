Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel Brings Rs 251 Data Voucher With 50GB Benefit

People require more data now more than ever. A majority of the country’s population is working from their homes and streaming more online content to keep themselves entertained. Telcos have been on the move to ensure that their customers who are stuck in their homes get a seamless internet experience. Since every ‘Truly Unlimited’ data plan from Airtel comes with a FUP limit for daily data, people who exhaust it will have to wait until the end of the day to be able to access high-speed browsing again. To solve this issue, Airtel and other telcos such as Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea came out with the concept of 4G data vouchers. Using these data vouchers, you can get access to additional data on top of your base plan. To counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has now brought an additional Rs 251 data voucher.

Airtel’s Rs 251 4G Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel is offering a new 4G data voucher for Rs 251. The voucher will come with a benefit of 50GB unlimited high-speed data. Talking about the validity, unlike Jio, Airtel has kept the validity of the voucher the same as of the user’s base plan. So if the base plan is valid for a whole year, then the voucher will also be valid for a whole year till the time you utilise all of its benefits. But that said, if your base plan is valid for a week only from the date you decide to purchase this voucher, your voucher will also expire with your base plan. All the unutilised data benefits will be expired as well.

Airtel’s Rs 98 4G Data Voucher Revised

Airtel has been offering its Rs 98 4G data voucher for quite sometime now. Earlier, the voucher used to come with a standalone validity period and offered only 6GB high-speed data. But that’s not the case anymore. Airtel has revamped its Rs 98 4G data voucher and now the voucher comes with the same validity as of your base plan. Not only that, you will also get increased data benefit of 12GB with the plan. With this voucher as well, the unutilised data benefit will expire when the validity of the voucher ends.

Reliance Jio Also Offering Rs 251 4G Data Voucher

Before Airtel, Reliance Jio had already introduced a R 251 4G data voucher under its ‘Work From Home’ offer. The Rs 251 4G data voucher from Jio also comes with the same 50GB data benefit. Regardless of coming for the same price and same data benefits, there is a striking difference between the vouchers from Jio and Airtel. The difference lies in the validity of the vouchers. The one from Jio comes with a standalone validity of 30 days. So all the benefits of the data will be over after 30 days of purchasing the voucher in case you haven’t utilised it in full. But for the one from Airtel, you get the validity of the voucher the same as for your base plan.

As for the Vodafone, the telco has still not introduced any such plan like Jio and Airtel. The best data voucher that you can purchase from Vodafone is the Rs 98 4G data voucher. It will give you the benefit of only 6GB high-speed data on top of your base plan. It is a little disappointing pricing to see from Vodafone. Airtel is offering the double amount of data at the same price. At the same time, the plan comes with a stand alone validity of 28 days only. But that’s still fair time to use 6GB data.