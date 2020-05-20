BSNL Introduces Combo 18 Plan With 1.8GB of Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now introduced a new Combo 18 plan with a two day validity to its subscribers in its Tamil Nadu circle. The Combo 18 is one of the affordable plans from BSNL and is also available in 22 of its circles including Union Territories like Lakshadweep and Puducherry. However, BSNL does not offer the plan in certain states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Northeast states like Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. The Combo 18 plan provides users with free calls to both BSNL numbers as well as non BSNL numbers.

BSNL Combo 18 Plan With 250 Minutes of Free Calls

The BSNL Combo 18 plan enables users to browse up to 1.8GB of daily high speed data with BSNL capping the speeds to 80 Kbps upon reaching the limit. Additionally, the Combo 18 plan enables users to make 250 minutes of free calls to BSNL and non-BSNL numbers across India.

The Combo 18 is currently available in Chattisgarh, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh and Lakshadweep circles. Further, BSNL has enabled the plan to users in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Puducherry, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West and Uttarakhand.

BSNL Revises 98 Data Voucher with Complimentary Access to Eros Now

Additionally, BSNL Tamil Nadu circle on Thursday highlighted that the Rs 98 data voucher that enabled users to browse unlimited data now has a 22 day validity. Previously, BSNL offered the Rs 98 plan with a validity of 24 days. The plan offered users to browse up to 2GB of high speed data with BSNL capping the speeds to 40 Kbps upon reaching the limit. The pack dubbed as “Data Tsunami” also provided users a complimentary access to Eros Now entertainment services.

It also has to be noted that the BSNL Tamil circle recently extended the 6 paise cashback scheme till May 31. The cashback scheme enables its users to earn 6 paise cashback on voice calls of 5 minutes and above duration with BSNL offering maximum cashback of Rs 50 per month.