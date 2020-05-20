Realme X3 SuperZoom to Come With 120Hz Display and 60x Digital Zoom

Realme X3 series will come out with two variants, X3 and X3 SuperZoom and are expected to be launched in the upcoming Realme event on May 25

By May 20th, 2020 AT 11:47 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Realme is going launch eight new products in its upcoming launch event scheduled for May 25, 2020. It is being speculated that the new Realme X3 series is going to be announced in the event as well. But there is no confirmation about that as of yet. Realme X3 series will come out with two variants, the standard Realme X3 and a powerful Realme X3 SuperZoom. In a website of Thailand, specifications of Realme X3 SuperZoom have surfaced. The website couldn’t be found, but the popular tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted about all the major specifications of the X3 SuperZoom that were on the website. The company also confirmed that it will be launching the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe on May 26.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom: Rumoured Specifications

    Note that none of the specifications mentioned here is confirmed by Realme in an official capacity. All of the information is coming from the tipster. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to have a 6.6-inch Full HD+IPS LCD display which is a bit disappointing since people want to see AMOLED displays in their device in today’s age. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz so you will have a really good experience using the device. There is a fingerprint scanner as well but it is said to be in the side of the body.

    Coming onto its camera, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a vertical quad camera setup. The primary lens of the camera is a 64MP Samsung GW1 lens paired with an 8MP superwide lens, an 8MP periscope lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The highlight of the camera is the zoom feature. It comes with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capacity. Talking about the selfie camera, there is not one, but two front cameras. They are two punch-hole cameras with one of them being a 32MP Sony IMX616 lens.

    To support the 120Hz display, a good battery is required. Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 4,200mAh battery which can support 30W Dart Charge. The device will have a Type-C USB port for charging. It will be powered with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a UFS 3.0 storage of 256GB.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme X3 SuperZoom to Come With 120Hz Display and 60x Digital Zoom

    Realme is going launch eight new products in its upcoming launch event scheduled for May 25, 2020. It is being...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces Combo 18 Plan With 1.8GB of Daily Data

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now introduced a new Combo 18 plan with a two day validity to its subscribers...

    module-4-img

    Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel Brings Rs 251 Data Voucher With 50GB Benefit

    People require more data now more than ever. A majority of the country’s population is working from their homes and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Telcos Urge Government for Free 5G Bandwidth to Increase Wireline Connectivity

    module-4-img

    Realme Android TV to Be Powered by MediaTek Processor, Blind Orders Up Till May 24

    module-4-img

    1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Long-Term Offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Web to Receive Dark Mode: How You Can Change it Right Now