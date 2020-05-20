Realme X3 SuperZoom to Come With 120Hz Display and 60x Digital Zoom

Realme is going launch eight new products in its upcoming launch event scheduled for May 25, 2020. It is being speculated that the new Realme X3 series is going to be announced in the event as well. But there is no confirmation about that as of yet. Realme X3 series will come out with two variants, the standard Realme X3 and a powerful Realme X3 SuperZoom. In a website of Thailand, specifications of Realme X3 SuperZoom have surfaced. The website couldn’t be found, but the popular tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted about all the major specifications of the X3 SuperZoom that were on the website. The company also confirmed that it will be launching the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe on May 26.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Rumoured Specifications

Note that none of the specifications mentioned here is confirmed by Realme in an official capacity. All of the information is coming from the tipster. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to have a 6.6-inch Full HD+IPS LCD display which is a bit disappointing since people want to see AMOLED displays in their device in today’s age. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz so you will have a really good experience using the device. There is a fingerprint scanner as well but it is said to be in the side of the body.

Coming onto its camera, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has a vertical quad camera setup. The primary lens of the camera is a 64MP Samsung GW1 lens paired with an 8MP superwide lens, an 8MP periscope lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The highlight of the camera is the zoom feature. It comes with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom capacity. Talking about the selfie camera, there is not one, but two front cameras. They are two punch-hole cameras with one of them being a 32MP Sony IMX616 lens.

To support the 120Hz display, a good battery is required. Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 4,200mAh battery which can support 30W Dart Charge. The device will have a Type-C USB port for charging. It will be powered with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a UFS 3.0 storage of 256GB.