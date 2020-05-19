OnePlus to Introduce Dark Mode Switch With Latest OxygenOS Update

OnePlus is rolling out new features to OxygenOS skin to ensure that users have an amazing experience. Recently, Dark Mode feature has gained attention around the globe and smartphone makers are adding Dark theme UI to ensure that users have a comfortable experience. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has also announced that the new OxygenOS update will have a Dark Mode Toggle switch which will enable the users to enable Dark Mode from quick settings. OnePlus announced the new feature in its latest monthly OxygenOS FAQs session. Not only this, but the company has also revealed that OxygenOS will receive other updates and some fixes.

Users Will be Able to Enable Dark Mode with One Tap

Dark Mode toggle which would enable Dark Mode was not available on OxygenOS even though it was present in stock Android 10. Currently, users have to go to the settings menu and enable the Dark Mode from the customisation menu. With the new update, OnePlus will add the Dark Mode switch in quick settings which will allow the users to turn on Dark Mode without any inconvenience. OnePlus has marked that the internal testing of the new feature will commence this month and a beta version will be released soon for users. However, a stable version of the feature will be rolled out in future.

OnePlus Will Make Few Other Changes in OxygenOS

Apart from Dark Mode toggle switch, OnePlus will optimise the multitasking interface, which will allow the users to toggle between apps more comfortably without any lags. OnePlus received various complaints regarding high volume levels in devices. The company is also working on audio output by reducing the loudness at the lowest levels. Also, some minor fixes will be done by the company in the OxygenOS update to enhance user experience. OnePlus has marked that all the new features and updates require dedicated testing, and they will have different timelines. It is expected that OnePlus will be releasing the Open Beta Build for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices soon.