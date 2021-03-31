Mi Mix Fold Launched With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Specifications and Price

Xiaomi has rolled out its first-ever foldable phone, Mi Mix Fold, to compete with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X2. Mi Mix Fold is part of the Mi Mix series that has a reputation of bringing concept devices that showcase the innovative efforts of the company, such as the original Mi MIX and Mi Mix Alpha.

However, the Mi Mix Fold is designed to be marketed as a commercial device which is clear from its foldable design, which automatically makes it a competitor of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Mi Mix Fold will be the first phone showcasing imaging chip Surge C1 image signal processor (ISP) and liquid lens technology. Details about price and specifications are mentioned below.

Mi Mix Fold Specifications

The company has claimed that Mi Mix Fold underwent 2,00,000 bends in reliability testing and up to a million bends in extreme reliability, which makes the handset quite durable.

The Mi Mix Fold is being offered with a primary screen of an 8.01-inch WQHD+ Flexible OLED display. It can support a maximum brightness of up to 900 nits and offers a 4:3 aspect ratio with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The outside screen is being offered with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 840×2,520 pixels resolution, 27:9 aspect ratio, and 700 nits of peak brightness with a 90Hz refresh rate support.

Moreover, it also has the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 4,300,000:1 colour contrast ratio. The screen comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certifications and is therefore capable of doubling the resolution of pictures and videos to 1440p, making them very high in quality.

The Mi Mix Fold is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 soC that comes along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has an excellent butterfly-type cooling system that provides liquid cooling, thermal gel, and multi-level graphite sheets and many such heat diffusion methods.

The Mi Fold comes with a triple rear camera setup that sports a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with liquid lens technology, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 13MP sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. The 20-megapixel selfie camera sensor completes the camera setup of the Mi Mix Fold.

The dual cell 5,020mAh battery on the Mi Mix Fold supports 67W fast charging. It is said that it can charge the phone fully in 37 minutes. Xiaomi has also provided quad speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon and are powered by Xiaomi’s quad-speaker algorithm, which has been professed to bring 3D spatial auto field playback.

The foldable handset also comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on behind with a ceramic texture. The Mi Mix Fold comes with a ceramic special edition that comes with a gold middle frame and volume buttons with the black ceramic back with the laser engraving.

The Mi Mix Fold runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10, which comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Mi Mix Fold supports connectivity standards such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi has used a U-Shaped hinge design on Mi Mix fold that can be folded inwards. The standard version of the Mi Mix fold weighs 317 grams, while the Ceramic Special edition weighs 332 grams. The Mi Mix Fold, when unfolded, measures about 173.27×133.38×7.62mm and 173.27×69.8×17.2mm when unfolded.

Mi Mix Fold Price

The Mi Mix Fold has been priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,12,100) for its 12GB+256GB variant, at CNY 10,999 (approximately Rs. 1,23,300) for its 12GB+512GB storage and at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,45,700) for its highest storage option of 16GB+512GB.