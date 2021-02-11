Moto E6i With Android 10 (Go Edition) and Unisoc Tiger SC9863A SoC Goes Official

Lenovo-owned Motorola just made the entry-level Moto E6i official in Brazil. This phone runs Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box because it has just 2GB of RAM. The Moto E6i is just a rebadged version of Moto E6s (2020) and it might launch in India in the coming days. The only difference between the two phones is the processor. The Moto E6s (2020) has the Helio P22 chipset underneath, whereas the new model comes with Unisoc Tiger SC9863A SoC. Since the phone runs Android Go Edition, the mediocre processor should get the job done. The phone is priced at BRL 1,099 (approx. Rs 14,900). Continue reading to know the specifications of Moto E6i in detail.

Moto E6i: Specifications and Features

The Moto E6i comes in only one variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It can be purchased in two colour options- Titanium Gray and Pink. Starting with the display, the Moto E6i sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a teardrop notch on top. There’s a microSD card as well for storage expansion. As noted, the phone comes powered by the Unisoc Tiger SC9863A chipset.

There’s a dual-camera setup on the rear side of the smartphone; A 13MP primary lens works in tandem with a 2MP depth sensor. The handset runs Android 10 (Go Edition) and has a 3000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a Micro USB port. Motorola has added a fingerprint scanner to the backside of the phone

Motorola did not reveal when it is planning to launch the Moto E6i in India. Since the phone has a mediocre processor, it may not receive enough response from the Indian consumers. Also, it could retail for less than Rs 8,000 when it reaches in India. It will go against the likes of Redmi 9A and Realme C12 smartphones in India. The Moto E6s was launched in India back in 2019 as the cheapest phone with 4GB of RAM and it runs full-fledged Android.