Samsung Galaxy M62 and Galaxy A32 5G India Launch Imminent, Support Pages Go Live

Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch the Galaxy M62 and Galaxy A32 5G smartphones in India as the support pages for both the smartphones went live on the official website. While the Galaxy M62 was spotted on official Samsung India’s website with SM-M625F/DS model number, the Galaxy A32 5G support page has the SM-A325F/DS model number listed. Besides these two phones, the South Korean smartphone company already confirmed that it would launch the Galaxy F62 in India on February 16. The Galaxy M62 seems to be making its global debut, whereas the Galaxy A32 5G already went official in the European market. Mysmartprice first spotted the support pages of both the phones.

Samsung Galaxy M62 India Launch: Everything You Need to Know

This is not the first time we are hearing about the Galaxy M62. The phone was spotted on Geekbench earlier which revealed the processor and RAM information, and it also cleared FCC certification. The M62 now has a support page on Samsung India’s official website with ‘SM-M625F/DS.’

The FCC certification page for Galaxy M62 revealed the device would be powered by Exynos 9825 chipset, and the single-core and multi-core scores of the phone on Geekbench also suggested the chipset will indeed be Exynos 9825. The handset will have at least 6GB of RAM. Other leaked specifications of the smartphone include a 7000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support and up to 256GB of internal storage. The specifications of the Galaxy M62 are very much identical to the confirmed specifications of Galaxy F62.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G India Launch: What to Expect

Just a couple of days ago, we reported the pricing and complete spec-sheet of the Galaxy A32 5G. The same smartphone now has a support page on the Indian website with SM-A325F/DS model number. This means Samsung will also join the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo to offer mid-range 5G phones. For the unaware, the Galaxy A32 5G has MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC underneath.

At the moment, we don’t have the exact launch date for the Galaxy M62 and the Galaxy A32 5G. Once Samsung launches the Galaxy F62 on February 16, it could start teasing the Galaxy M62’s launch followed by A32 5G.