Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Goes Official With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and Lighter Price Tag

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is the South Korean smartphone company’s affordable 5G smartphone till date. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, the Galaxy A32 5G will retail at a price of €279 in Spain. Samsung did not reveal any plans of launching the A32 5G in other countries including India. Key specifications of the Galaxy A32 5G include 5000mAh battery, 48MP quad-camera setup and runs Android 11 out of the box. It is good to see Samsung also joining the list of brands launching affordable 5G smartphones. In recent times, we have seen Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo betting big on affordable, budget and mid-range 5G smartphones. Samsung already has decent mid-range 5G phones like the Galaxy A71 5G and the Galaxy A51 5G. Continue reading to know more about the Galaxy A32 5G in detail.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Specifications and Features

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A32 5G in four colour options- Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a teardrop notch (Infinity-V). Under the hood, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with octa-core CPU (two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six cores clocked at 2.0GHz). The phone comes in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, with both of them featuring a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB.

It rocks a quad-camera setup on the rear with 48MP main lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, there’s a 13MP snapper with f/2.2 aperture. Samsung has added a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy A32 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS. The device comes laden with Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.

As for the pricing, Samsung says the 4GB+64GB model will retail at €279 (approx. Rs 24,500). The company did not reveal the pricing of 4GB+128GB variant. The phone will go on sale in Spain very soon.