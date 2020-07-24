MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Announced to Compliment Mid-Range Smartphones

A smartphone may have great specs but if it does not have a great chipset, it won’t deliver to the user’s expectation. MediaTek is one of the largest chipset manufacturers along with Qualcomm for smartphones. It keeps on developing and introducing new chipsets to go with the latest smartphones. MediaTek has announced its latest 5G chipset under the Dimensity series – Dimensity 720G 5G. This chipset is slated just below the Dimensity 800 and the flagship chipsets in the series — Dimensity 1000 and Dimensity 1000+. This chipset is particularly made for the mid-range smartphones so that even they can become 5G compatible.

MediaTek Dimensity 720G 5G

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G is made using the 7nm process which comes with an integrated 5G modem that can support 2CC carrier aggregation, 5G/4G Dual SIM Dual standby, sub-6GHz 5G, and VoNR. The chipset will also help the smartphone save battery as it comes with content and network awareness intelligence.

There are two ARM Cortex -A76 big cores with 2GHz in their octa-core CPU. These will improve the responsiveness of application and the user will get a very fluid experience of using the smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 720G 5G also comes with an ARM Mali G57 GPU with up to 12GB fast LPDDRX4 memory and UFS 2.2 storage for a quick read and write speeds.

The chipset can support up to 90Hz refresh rate display which can also support enhanced video streaming capabilities. It can also support MiraVision HDR10+ in the display. Coming to the camera department, the Dimensity 720G can support a single 64MP sensor or a dual-camera setup with 20MP and 16MP lenses. There are many AI-related features which are powered by the company’s integrated APU.

MediaTek has added a very smart feature into the smartphone. To reduce the battery consumption of always-on voice assistants, the chipset manufacturer has included a feature which is known as Voice Wakeup (VoW). The technology in the chipset will allow the assistant to interpret what you are saying more clearly. Unfortunately, there are no gaming-focused features inside the chipset.