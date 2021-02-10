Poco X3 Pro India Launch Tipped, Likely to Feature Snapdragon 855 SoC

Poco X3 Pro could be the next smartphone from the Xiaomi spin-off company. The handset with model number- M2102J20SI has bagged various certifications, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Poco X3 Pro will arrive as a successor to the Poco X3 that runs on Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. XDA Developers reports the Poco X3 Pro could be powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset which was the top-of-the-line chipset from Qualcomm in 2019. It is an interesting strategy from Poco, but do make a note that these are just rumours around the phone and the official specifications will be different. In addition, Poco is yet to confirm the existence of the Poco X3 Pro, so take this news with a grain of salt.

Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 855 SoC: Does It Make Any Sense?

The XDA report says the Poco X3 Pro will have multiple variants with codenames- “Vayu” and “Bhima.” The publication highlights the presence of Snapdragon 855 SoC. To recall, Poco’s first phone- the Poco F1 was introduced in 2018 with Snapdragon 845 chipset. The next flagship phone from Poco was the Poco F2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset. So the use of Snapdragon 855 chipset will surely raise a lot of eyebrows. In 2021, there are very limited phones on sale with Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Realme X3, X3 Super Zoom and OnePlus 7T are the only phones with Snapdragon 855+ SoC available for purchase in India. Even the Redmi K20 Pro seems to be phased out.

It all depends on how Poco prices the X3 Pro in India if at all it plans to launch the phone in the country. As we all know, Poco is an aggressive brand and probably has the best devices in almost every segment it is present. If the company manages to pull a price of below Rs 20,000 for the Poco X3 Pro, it will surely gain consumer interest.

The Poco X3 Pro may share a lot of similarities to the Poco X3 like the 6000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, up to 8GB of RAM and a high refresh rate screen.