Poco X3 Will Be Available at Rs 13,999 for Limited Period: Should You Buy It?

Poco X3, the best smartphone in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment, is getting a major price cut on Flipkart. The Poco X3 will be available at just Rs 13,999 on Flipkart starting from January 18. E-commerce portal Flipkart announced ‘Big Saving Days’ sale from January 20 (event starts on January 19 for Flipkart Plus customers). However, the Poco X3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 for an additional one day, i.e., on January 18. On top of the Rs 14,999 starting price, the Poco X3 is eligible for additional Rs 1,000 discount. The additional discount offer brings down the price of the base variant to Rs 13,999. Launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 last year, the Poco X3 offers a 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 732G chipset, beefy 6000mAh battery and a 64MP quad-camera setup. Is the Poco X3 best smartphone to purchase under Rs 15,000 after the price cut? Continue reading to find out.

Poco X3 Price in India Reduced for a Limited Period

Starting with the specifications of the Poco X3, the phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology, HDR 10 support and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the Poco X3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage via the hybrid microSD card slot.

The Poco X3 rocks a quad-camera setup on the back; A 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor is present on the back that is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 20MP selfie camera. The handset recently received MIUI 12 update and will soon pick up the Android 11 update as well.

Sensors on the smartphone include Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-Compass and a side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It weighs 225 grams.

The spec-sheet of the Poco X3 looks better than any other device in the price range. At Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB+64GB variant, it is a stellar smartphone. The Poco X3 excels in the camera, display and performance departments. More importantly, it doesn’t show any ads in the UI.

If you have an HDFC bank card, you can pick up the base model for just Rs 13,999, and at that price, it is the best phone beating the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7 and the Samsung Galaxy M31s. Poco also announced additional deals on Poco M2 and Poco C3 smartphones.