Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Postpaid Plan Compared

Postpaid plans have gained popularity since the time competition in the domain has increased. Reliance Jio introduced its postpaid plans in the second half of 2020 called ‘JioPostpaid Plus’. Followed by the launch of Jio’s postpaid plans, Bharti Airtel extended the availability of its base postpaid plan of Rs 399 across India. Today, we are going to be focusing on the base or entry-level postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. It is worth noting that each of the operators offers a base postpaid plan of Rs 399 per month.

Airtel Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB data to the user. There is also unlimited voice calling benefit to any network within India and 100 SMS/day offered with the plan. Users get a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Airtel Xstream Premium. There are Airtel Thanks benefits also provided to the users.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan offers users 75GB of data. After exhausting this data, for consuming each extra GB of data, Rs 10 is charged from the user. Users also get a data rollover facility of up to 200GB with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. There is a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps included with the plan. But this is not all; users also get multiple OTT benefits including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Netflix.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers the Rs 399 postpaid plan to its users with 40GB data and is also giving 150GB extra data with a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. Users also get free voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. The 150GB extra data will be valid up to the first 6 months from getting the plan. There is also an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV. Users don’t get anything else with this plan.

Verdict

It is evident that Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan is miles ahead of Vodafone Idea’s and Airtel’s Rs 399 postpaid plans. Solely in terms of data, the Vodafone Idea plan offers the maximum data, but that is just because there is an additional 150GB data benefit for now. However, when OTT benefits are concerned, Jio offers the best deal amongst all. Each of the plans comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit. None of the offerings provides any extra connections, but that is understandable since they are entry-level plans. After looking at the benefits, which plan would you choose amongst these three?