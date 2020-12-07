Amazon Prime Video Brings Watch Party Feature to India

Amazon Prime Video is now getting a new feature called ‘Watch Party‘ in India. As the name itself suggests, this feature allows a person to create a party and he/she can invite others to join the party so that they can watch the movie or a TV show together. There’s also a chat feature built-in. Since the pandemic began, Amazon Prime Video became popular in the country because of its OTT releases in regional languages. The video streaming platform is going all guns against Netflix which is currently providing free service for 48 hours. Priced at Rs 129 per month and Rs 999 for one year, Amazon Prime subscription comes bundled with faster Prime shipping service, Amazon Prime Music and Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost.

How to Use Watch Party Feature in Amazon Prime Video

Before we talk about anything else, it is to be noted that the Watch Party feature on Amazon Prime Video is limited to just desktops. Available at no additional cost, any Amazon Prime Video user can create a party by heading over to their favourite movie or TV show. Once created, you can copy the Watch Party or share it directly from the Prime Video website.

The person creating the party will be termed as host, whereas others will be termed as participants. All the participants joining a watch party must have an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The host will have full access to the party, and the participants can just watch and chat with the host and other participants. Amazon Prime Video supports up to 100 participants in a single Watch Party which is impressive.

The new feature announcement from Amazon Prime Video comes at a time when Netflix is providing 48 hours of free streaming to all the users in the country as part of its ‘StreamFest 2020.’ Netflix faced a major issue while hosting the StreamFest 2020 on December 5 & 6. The number of users exceeded the company’s expectations and it was forced to stop the campaign for a brief period saying StreamFest 2020 is full. Netflix has extended the StreamFest 2020 in India till December 9, assuring that all the requested users will get free access to the service for 48 hours.