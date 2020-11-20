Netflix StreamFest: Free Subscription for a Whole Weekend for Indian Users

In a recent release, Netflix India has announced the StreamFest event. The StreamFest will allow users across India stream content from the library of Netflix free for a whole weekend. The event is scheduled to start from December 5, 2020, 12:00 AM and will end on December 6, 2020, 11:59 PM. So the entire library of content from Netflix will be free for the Indian users during the period. Users can stream through several documentaries, series, award-winning movies, and more during the event. More details on the story ahead.

Netflix StreamFest, What You Must Know Before You Sign-Up

First of all, it is free for anyone living in India. So Netflix won’t ask you to pay any sum of money for participating in the event. All you have to do to sign-up for the event by going to this link – netflix.com/StreamFest or you can also download the app, enter your name, phone number or email address along with a password and you can start streaming.

Just so that you won’t miss out on the StreamFest, Netflix is also allowing you to sign-up for the event now and schedule a reminder for yourself. Once the schedule is set, Netflix will notify you when the StreamFest is live.

Any user who signs-in during the StreamFest will get one stream in a standard definition, and the same login information can’t be used by any other user. But since the stream is free, any user can sign up on their own. There is no restriction on the kind of device that you can watch it on. If you wish, you can watch it on your PC, laptop, smartphone, console, and even cast-it to another screen.

You will be able to access every feature that paid members of Netflix get, right from creating different profiles to see different lists of content. You can add movies and any other type of content that you want to ‘My List’ and watch content with subtitles and more.

The only thing is, it will be available for two days and not a minute after that. Since it is a free event, a lot of users are expected to turn up, that is why when there are a large number of users already watching, Netflix will show you ‘Streaming at Capacity’ which will mean you can stream later.