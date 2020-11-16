Realme X7 Series to Launch in India Soon, All You Should Know

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphones brands in the country, is going to launch the new X7 series in India. As per a report from Counterpoint Research, Realme grew by 132% globally in Q3, 2020. The smartphone maker also became the fastest brand to reach the milestone of shipping 50 million devices since its inception. Now, the CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth, has announced via his Twitter account that the company is soon going to the launch the Realme X7 series in India. More details on the story ahead.

Realme X7 Series, Expected Features

A thing worth noting here is that the Realme X7 series has already been launched in the China market. It has two devices, namely Realme X7 and X7 Pro. Looking at the devices already released in China, it can be assumed that Realme X7 series in India might also come with a 65W fast-charging support.

The devices are expected to feature an AMOLED display panel. Adding to this, the devices might come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. The smartphones in this series are expected to run on Android 10 out of the box. It would be much better if it can be Android 11 instead.

The MediaTek Dimensity chipsets might power both the devices in the Realme X7 series. There might be a 4,300mAh battery inside the Realme X7 and might support 65W fast charging as mentioned above.

The Realme X7 in China comes powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. There is a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the device with support for 180Hz sampling rate. The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC powers the X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Series Expected Price

The first variant, Realme X7, is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the Chinese market whereas the Realme X7 Pro, is priced at RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,500). Pricing for the Indian market should also be somewhere around this only.