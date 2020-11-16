Realme X7 Series to Launch in India Soon, All You Should Know

Realme X7 series is going to be launched for the Indian market very soon and the devices in the series are expected to support 65W fast-charging

By November 16th, 2020 AT 5:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    realme-x7-series-launch-in-india

    Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphones brands in the country, is going to launch the new X7 series in India. As per a report from Counterpoint Research, Realme grew by 132% globally in Q3, 2020. The smartphone maker also became the fastest brand to reach the milestone of shipping 50 million devices since its inception. Now, the CEO of Realme India, Madhav Sheth, has announced via his Twitter account that the company is soon going to the launch the Realme X7 series in India. More details on the story ahead.

    Realme X7 Series, Expected Features

    A thing worth noting here is that the Realme X7 series has already been launched in the China market. It has two devices, namely Realme X7 and X7 Pro. Looking at the devices already released in China, it can be assumed that Realme X7 series in India might also come with a 65W fast-charging support.

    The devices are expected to feature an AMOLED display panel. Adding to this, the devices might come with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. The smartphones in this series are expected to run on Android 10 out of the box. It would be much better if it can be Android 11 instead.

    The MediaTek Dimensity chipsets might power both the devices in the Realme X7 series. There might be a 4,300mAh battery inside the Realme X7 and might support 65W fast charging as mentioned above.

    The Realme X7 in China comes powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. There is a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the device with support for 180Hz sampling rate. The Realme X7 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC powers the X7 Pro.

    Realme X7 Series Expected Price

    The first variant, Realme X7, is priced at RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,000) for the Chinese market whereas the Realme X7 Pro, is priced at RMB 2,199 (approximately Rs 23,500). Pricing for the Indian market should also be somewhere around this only.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Realme X7 Series to Launch in India Soon, All You Should Know

    Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphones brands in the country, is going to launch the new X7 series in India....

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Update Rolled Out in India

    OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update for the Indian users which will fix all the issues which...

    module-4-img

    DoT Leaves the Final Call on Spectrum Pricing for Cabinet: Report

    Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has left the final call for setting the price of the spectrum on the cabinet. DoT...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Affordable 4G Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity from Airtel, Jio and Vi Detailed

    module-4-img

    Facebook Messenger Gets Vanish Mode: Here’s How It Works

    module-4-img

    Disney+ Hotstar and Disney+ Together Adds 16 Million Subscribers in Q3, 2020

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10 4G Might Come With 48MP Primary Sensor and 6,000mAh Battery