OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Update Rolled Out in India

OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update is now out for the Indian users with an improvement against the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update

By November 16th, 2020 AT 4:39 PM
    OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update for the Indian users which will fix all the issues which were created by the last update. It is again an over-the-air (OTA) update which is being rolled out in a phased many for users across the country. With this update, OnePlus 8T will get a fix to many issues such as over-heating, over-power consumption, amongst others. The company has assured that the same update will be available for other regions such as North America and Europe soon as well. Keep reading ahead to find out what’s new with the update.

    OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 Update Changelog

    Since it is just a fix to the previous OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update, the changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 isn’t much different. The improvements mention that mis-touch prevention has been enhanced, which will result in a better gaming experience for the users.

    Toast messages have been added for whenever the user switches between different sound modes using the Alert Slider. This will lead to a better-optimised smartphone experience for the user.

    The status bar won’t hover the screen when put in landscape mode with the new OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update. Adding to this, issues of NFC not turning on in certain cases has been fixed as well.

    With the new update, the users will also notice camera improvements. Optimisation of the images has been enhanced, and overall stability for shooting with the OnePlus 8T has been improved as well. Some users had complained that while playing games, their network connection drops. Thus network connection has also been optimised for the OnePlus 8T users.

    The Indian version of the OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 update is called 11.0.4.5.KB05DA. As mentioned above, this update is only available for few users across the country. The broad rollout of this update will take in a few days.

    To check if you have received the update or not, go to the Settings > System > System Updates. If there is an update, it will be reflected there. If not, wait for a few days, you will get it soon as well.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

