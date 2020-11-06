Chinese Smartphone Brands Gain Positive Market Share in Q3, 2020: Counterpoint

Chinese brands witnessed a positive market share gain in the Indian market in Q3, 2020. In the July-September period, Chinese smartphone brands saw a 2% gain in their market share. In the previous quarter, the market share for Chinese brands stood at 72% whereas, by the end of the Q3, the same figure stood at 74%. A thing worth noting is that the largest percentage of the smartphone market is still by the Chinese brands only. This is still behind the 81% market which the Chinese smartphone makers had in the same year in the January-March period. More details on the story ahead.

Chinese Smartphone Brands May See Further Gain in Festive Season

As per a Counterpoint report, Chinese brands may see a further gain in the market percentage in the upcoming festive season. Brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme have exciting devices launched in recent times which may be bought more under the festive offers. This would contribute to the market percentage of the overall Chinese brands in India and the figure can rise from 74% to 75%.

One thing to pay attention to is that there are Indian smartphone brands also available for the users. Micromax recently announced two new entry-level smartphones for the Indian market with decent specs. Even though it won’t be a very big competition for the Chinese brands, it would certainly bring back the Indian smartphone brands to the market as well.

Shilpi Jain, an analyst at Counterpoint said, “The scepticism around Chinese brands has subsided now but consumers have a lot of options from global brands like Samsung and Apple who are getting aggressive both in their pricing and channel strategy. In this year, we expect the Chinese brands to remain between 70-75% market share.”

Coming back to the Indian smartphone brands, they are also expected to see a growth in the market share percentage. In the Q3, 2020, the Indian brands could only gain 0.02% market and the figures rose from 0.45% to 0.47%.

Individually, Samsung came out as the leading smartphone brand in India capturing a market share of 24% in the Q3, 2020.