OnePlus Opens Its Globally Largest Experience Store in Hyderabad

Today, OnePlus has inaugurated its largest experience store in the world in Hyderabad, India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has named the store ‘OnePlus Nizam Palace’. The new experience store is said to be spread across 16,000 square feet area. The store is made with a vision to keep it interactive for when the users enter it. Inside the store, OnePlus has installed horizontal LED walls which will display images shot and captured by the OnePlus community. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the biggest experience store of OnePlus.

OnePlus Nizam Palace is the Biggest Experience Store of OnePlus in the World

Inside the OnePlus Nizam Palace, there is a large customer service centre. There are glass cubicles inside the service centre through which the customers can communicate and meet the service executives. This would increase the transparency of the service that is provided to the user.

There are visual display elements highlighting the much recently launched OnePlus 8T 5G. The holographic display is showing all the key features of the smartphone along with a camera lens effect.

Vikas Agrawal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings.”

Agarwal added, “We look forward to successfully serving the needs of our community with the new store while placing the safety of our community and team at utmost priority.”

OnePlus is also going to invest Rs 100 crore in India towards expanding its retail presence across the country. The Chinese smartphone maker is going to be looking ahead of metro cities and will be forming new retail partnerships very soon. In addition to this, OnePlus is going to be covering over 100 cities with its service centre network in the next year.