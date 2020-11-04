OnePlus Opens Its Globally Largest Experience Store in Hyderabad

OnePlus has opened its largest experience store in the world in Hyderabad, India named ‘OnePlus Nizam Palace’

By November 4th, 2020 AT 5:00 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    oneplus-opens-experience-store-hyderabad

    Today, OnePlus has inaugurated its largest experience store in the world in Hyderabad, India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has named the store ‘OnePlus Nizam Palace’. The new experience store is said to be spread across 16,000 square feet area. The store is made with a vision to keep it interactive for when the users enter it. Inside the store, OnePlus has installed horizontal LED walls which will display images shot and captured by the OnePlus community. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the biggest experience store of OnePlus.

    OnePlus Nizam Palace is the Biggest Experience Store of OnePlus in the World

    Inside the OnePlus Nizam Palace, there is a large customer service centre. There are glass cubicles inside the service centre through which the customers can communicate and meet the service executives. This would increase the transparency of the service that is provided to the user.

    There are visual display elements highlighting the much recently launched OnePlus 8T 5G. The holographic display is showing all the key features of the smartphone along with a camera lens effect.

    Vikas Agrawal, General Manager, OnePlus India said, “We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings.”

    Agarwal added, “We look forward to successfully serving the needs of our community with the new store while placing the safety of our community and team at utmost priority.”

    OnePlus is also going to invest Rs 100 crore in India towards expanding its retail presence across the country. The Chinese smartphone maker is going to be looking ahead of metro cities and will be forming new retail partnerships very soon. In addition to this, OnePlus is going to be covering over 100 cities with its service centre network in the next year.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Partnership With Reliance Jio Helping Netflix Gain Ground in India

    Popular streaming service, Netflix, is slowly gaining momentum in India due to its partnership with telecom operator Reliance Jio. A...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Emerged as Top Brand for Having Lowest Failure Rates in the Smartphone Industry: RedQuanta

    Xiaomi India emerged as the top brand for delivering high-quality smartphones measured via having the lowest failure rate in the...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Opens Its Globally Largest Experience Store in Hyderabad

    Today, OnePlus has inaugurated its largest experience store in the world in Hyderabad, India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has named...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Delay in 4G Rollout and Non-Procurement of 2G Equipment Will Impact Revenues: BSNL

    module-4-img

    Apple TV Can be Accessed by Xbox Series S and X Users

    module-4-img

    Nxtra By Airtel To Open Two New Data Centres in Maharashtra

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 9 Series to Get New Devices, Might Feature a 108MP Camera