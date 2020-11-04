Xiaomi Emerged as Top Brand for Having Lowest Failure Rates in the Smartphone Industry: RedQuanta

According to RedQuanta, the objective of the study is to evaluate the major smartphone brands in the market on parameters determining the recognised quality of a smartphone

By November 4th, 2020 AT 6:50 PM
    Xiaomi India emerged as the top brand for delivering high-quality smartphones measured via having the lowest failure rate in the smartphone industry. The report was published by RedQuanta which is a customer intelligence firm across more than 25 Indian cities. The parameters included in conducting the survey are high quality, camera performance, affordability and long battery life. RedQuanta has conducted an online survey because of the pandemic. For the unaware, Xiaomi India has won the award for two years straight from RedQuanta itself.

    RedQuanta and its Lowest Failure Rate Study Detailed

    According to RedQuanta, the objective of the study is to evaluate the major smartphone brands in the market on parameters determining the recognised quality of a smartphone. As mentioned above, these parameters include camera performance, battery life, durability and value for money wherein Xiaomi India has ranked as the top brand in two of these features, i.e. camera and long battery life.

    In addition to this, the brand also came on top for its affordability parameter which is very much expected from Xiaomi. When RedQuanta asked about what mattered most to them, users placed the greatest weightage on “good quality” leaving behind other factors such as price & brand popularity and Mi India topped this aspect. Further, Xiaomi India also scored 86% on post-purchase satisfaction and 83% in recommendation rate.

    Commenting on the announcement, Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Mi India says, “At Mi India, we are committed to continuous innovation with an unwavering focus on quality and customer experience. Towards this, we are deeply invested in ensuring that our Smartphones are designed for India and are able to weather the tough environmental and usage conditions that phones are subject to in the real world. While we are excited about topping the Quality charts again, our aim is to provide the best quality at an honest price and well-rounded experience to our consumers. Recognition like this gives us more confidence about our decisions and pushes us to ensure that the user receives only the best.”

    In other news, Xiaomi has lost the top spot to Samsung in the Indian smartphone market, according to Counterpoint. Xiaomi India said to have lost 3% market share in the quarter that ended on September 30, 2020, whereas Samsung gained 4% market share ending the quarter with 24% overall share.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

