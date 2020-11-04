Partnership With Reliance Jio Helping Netflix Gain Ground in India

Popular streaming service, Netflix, is slowly gaining momentum in India due to its partnership with telecom operator Reliance Jio. A couple of months ago, Reliance Jio launched the JioPostpaid Plus plans which come with bundled Netflix Mobile plan worth Rs 199. Even the basic JioPostpaid Plus plan priced at Rs 399 offers the Netflix subscription which is surely attractive. A new TechRadar report citing a research report by Media Partners Asia now says Netflix is helped by its partnership with Jio. The streaming platform could end the year with 4.6 million paid subscribers in India. This is surely a decent number and Netflix is trying various ways to grab new customers.

Netflix Mobile Plan to Remain India Exclusive

It has been just two months since the launch of JioPostpaid Plus plans and Netflix already sees a positive effect of the tie-up with the telco. While Jio is providing the Netflix Mobile plan with every Postpaid Plus plan, there’s also an option to upgrade to other plans at a lower price compared to what users get directly from Netflix. Besides JioPostpaid Plus, users are also getting free Netflix subscription via JioFiber as well.

Netflix is also hoping to perform better in the fourth quarter in India. Furthermore, it confirmed the basic Netflix Mobile worth Rs 199 will remain India-exclusive for now. “India is the only country where we are launching a mobile-only plan. The country is a pillar for us. With the huge population rise, rising middle class and all the entertainment that we can create out of India, it is an important play in the books of Netflix,” the company had said, according to TechRadar.

Going by this, we may not see Netflix hiking the subscription charges in India. Very recently, Netflix hiked the prices of its Basic and Premium plans in the United States and Canada. Netflix is also betting in developing more local content to attract viewers. And the Netflix app has been integrated with Jio’ Set-Top Boxes too.