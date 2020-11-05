BSNL Launches 3 New Postpaid Plans With Data Rollover Facility and Family Add-Ons

BSNL is finally stepping up the game in the postpaid segment. The government-owned PSU is launching new plans on December 1, 2020, taking on the new JioFiber postpaid plans. BSNL’s new postpaid plans start at Rs 199 and the new launches include Rs 798 and Rs 999. The telco will also remove the existing postpaid plans of Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1125 once the new plans become effective next month. The Rs 199 postpaid plan from BSNL will surely attract a lot of consumers and the company is adding additional benefits like data rollover and family add-ons to match rivals. We have seen BSNL offering a single postpaid plan with data rollover facility until now and that too in only Kolkata circle. However, the new postpaid plans will be effective across all the circles where BSNL is operating.

BSNL Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999 Postpaid Plans Detailed

Starting with the Rs 199 postpaid plan, BSNL will offer 25GB of data with rollover up to 75GB, unlimited on-net voice calling, 300 minutes of off-net minutes and 100 SMSes per day for one rental period. Sadly, it won’t offer family add-ons which is an expected thing for the asking price.

Moving on to the Rs 798 postpaid plan, this will probably attract a lot of users. The telco will provide unlimited voice calling to any network, 50GB data per month with rollover up to 150GB, 100 SMSes per day and two-family add-on connections. Do make a note that the add-on connections will get the same benefits as the primary connection. For example, the add-on connection can make unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 50GB data per month and 100 SMSes per day, similar to the primary connection.

Lastly, we have the Rs 999 postpaid plan with 75GB data benefit and rollover up to 225GB, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and three family add-ons. Similar to the Rs 798 postpaid plan, the add-on connections on Rs 999 postpaid plan also offers independent benefits.

As for other details, the voice calls will be capped to 250 minutes per day, which is underwhelming. BSNL also revised the Rs 525 postpaid plan with one family add-on connection benefit added. This news is reported by Keralatelecom and individually verified by TelecomTalk.

More details regarding the postpaid plans like OTT subscriptions are expected to be announced very soon by BSNL.