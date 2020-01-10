Vodafone Rs 999 REDX Postpaid Plan Comes With an Exit Fee of Rs 3,000: What You Need to Know

Highlights Vodafone REDX postpaid plan costs Rs 999 per month

The plan comes with benefits of over Rs 20,000

The UK-based telco is charging an exit fee of Rs 3,000

Telecom operator Vodafone stirred the postpaid market last year with the introduction of REDX premium plan of Rs 999. This plan comes with various exciting benefits like Netflix subscription for one year, Amazon Prime membership, free international roaming pack for one week and so on. Since the additional benefits offered by Vodafone apart from the standard data, call and SMS benefits are for long-term, the telco is charging an exit fee from the subscribers. Vodafone subscribers choosing this REDX postpaid plan will have to pay Rs 3,000 as an exit fee, however, it will be levied on the users whoever quits the plan within six months of opting for the plan. It makes complete sense for Vodafone to levy exit fee because the benefits offered by the company are around Rs 20,000.

Vodafone REDX Postpaid Plan Exit Free: What Is It?

UK-based Vodafone introduced the REDX postpaid offering earlier this month and it comes with unique benefits. As mentioned above, Vodafone says the REDX postpaid plan ships with benefits worth Rs 20,000 (the entire REDX plan benefits are included). While Vodafone is offering these benefits, it says the customers leaving the plan will have to bear exit charges of Rs 3,000.

“REDX offers you benefits worth over Rs 20,000 with a Superior and Truly Unlimited data experience. All these benefits are available to you right from day one. No waiting period. No hidden conditions. Which is why this plan comes with an exit fee of Rs 3,000 for the first six months,” says Vodafone.

As you can see, Vodafone will charge Rs 3,000 from the customers who want to shift to another postpaid plan or another operator within the first six months of choosing the REDX plan. This means that in case you wish to change to another plan or port out of Vodafone or disconnect your number or migrate to a prepaid plan within six months of activating REDX, you will be charged a one-time exit fee of Rs 3,000.

Furthermore, the telco says it will remind the customers in advance so that they can decide between losing Rs 3,000 or not. It seems like there will be no exit charges for the customers leaving REDX after six months.

Vodafone REDX Postpaid Plan Offers Benefits Worth More Than Rs 20,000

As we always say, Bharti Airtel has been the leading postpaid operator in India because of the Airtel Thanks benefits it’s offering even with the Rs 499 postpaid plan. Vodafone REDX postpaid plan is a unique offering from the company and it’s aimed at the premium users. As for the benefits, the Vodafone REDX postpaid plan comes with Netflix subscription for one year (credits worth Rs 5,998 will be added to your account), Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for one year, one year of ZEE5 Premium membership worth Rs 999 and free access to Vodafone Play app.

Besides the Entertainment benefits, the REDX plan also comes with seven days of iRoam pack worth Rs 2,999, Airport Lounge access (four per year including one international lounge access) and few other Hotel deals will also be provided. Vodafone also says the REDX postpaid plan offers up to 50% faster data speeds, priority help through our Premium customer service and deals on Samsung devices will also be provided.