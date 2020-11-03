Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber Entry-Tier 100 Mbps plans Against BSNL New 100 Mbps Plan



For months now, people have been working and studying from their homes. A lot of homes have more than three to four users connected to the same Wi-Fi network which can essentially reduce the speed for each user. Thus the need for high-speed broadband plans has increased. The users can get a 100 Mbps broadband plan from several players including the top wired broadband providers such as Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Let’s take a look at all of the plans individually from these service providers and see what each of the plans offer.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 Plan

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 799 broadband plan offers users 100 Mbps download and upload speeds with 3.3TB (3,333GB) data for the month. Adding to this, there is unlimited voice calling included with the plan as well. As for over-the-top (OTT) benefits, users get a one-year free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Shaw Academy, Wynk Music. Further, the company highlights that the Airtel Xstream app also enables users access to Voot Music, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, and Ultra as part of the Airtel Xstream app.

JioFiber Rs 699 Plan

The Rs 699 plan from JioFiber also offers users 100 Mbps download and upload speed. With this plan, the users are entitled to get 3.3TB (3,300GB) data for the month. The operator also offers unlimited voice calling included with this plan. However, there are no OTT benefits offered with this plan and the users don’t even get the complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

BSNL Rs 519 Plan

It is worth noting here that this BSNL revamped plan is currently applicable in select circles of India. The Rs 519 revamped plan from BSNL now ships with 100 Mbps speed and 3GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data every day. Post consumption of the 3GB data, the user can continue browsing at 2 Mbps speed. The users also get unlimited voice calling with the plan as well. Just like Jio, there are no OTT benefits included with this plan.

Which Plan is Better?

It is quite clear that the 100 Mbps broadband plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber is the best amongst the aforementioned internet service providers (ISPs). The reason is that it offers the most amount of data at a very high internet speed and there are OTT benefits as well, while Jio and BSNL don’t offer a single OTT benefit with their plans. One thing worth acknowledging is that even though Airtel Xstream Fiber offers the most number of benefits, it is the most expensive one as well. But if the user can do without the OTT benefits and less amount of data, then the revamped BSNL plan is actually better than Jio’s.