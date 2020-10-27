BSNL Bharat Fiber Revamped Plans Now Live in Multiple Circles



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped its existing Bharat Fiber plans to offer enhanced speeds and data limits across multiple circles in India. The state-run operator earlier in the month celebrated 20 years of its corporatization with BSNL dedicating the entire month of October as Customer Delight Month. BSNL planned multiple activities as part of its Customer Delight Month initiative that included revising its existing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) plans in a bid to retain existing users while also targeting new users. Further, an internal list accessed by TelecomTalk earlier in the month highlighted the plans that were set for revamp included over 50 FTTH plans in its North, South and West zones. The operator also offers over 100 plans in its East Zone with several of these plans set for a revamp as well.

BSNL Revamped Plans Now Live in Multiple Circles Across India

According to the BSNL portals, the operator has now revamped its existing Bharat Fiber plans in nine circles including Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Further, the revamped plans are also live in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand circles of BSNL.

Under the revamped plans, the operator is now offering up to 50 Mbps speeds on its plans priced under Rs 500 per month including its “100GB CUL” plan priced at Rs 499 per month. The operator now enables users subscribed to the 100GB CUL plan to browse at 50 Mbps speed till 100GB with the operator restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. BSNL earlier enabled users subscribed to the 100GB CUL plans to browse up to 20 Mbps speed.

The operator has enhanced its plans priced between Rs 500 to Rs 650 per month including its “3GB CUL Monthly” plan to offer up to 100 Mbps speeds and 2 Mbps upon reaching the data limit. The 3GB CUL monthly plan priced at Rs 519 per month enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps till 3GB per day with the operator restricting the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

Further, BSNL has enhanced its FTTH plans priced above Rs 650 to Rs 799 per month to also offer 100 mbps speeds. However, the plans priced between Rs 650 to Rs 799 under the revamp offers 5 Mbps speeds to users on reaching the data limit. It has to be noted that the “500GB CUL” plan priced at Rs 777 per month was revised in early October to offer up to 100 Mbps speeds till 500GB. The users subscribed to the 500GB CUL plan will be restricted to 5 Mbps upon reaching the 500GB data limit.

The BSNL plans priced between Rs 800 to Rs 999 per month such as the 600GB CUL plan priced at Rs 849 per month now offers up to 100 Mbps speeds till 600GB. The users subscribed to the Bharat Fiber plans priced between Rs 800 to Rs 999 per month will be restricted to 10 Mbps upon reaching the data limit. The 600GB plan earlier offered users up to 50 Mbps speed till 600GB with BSNL restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon users reaching the data limit.

BSNL Also Revamps its Top-Tier Plans Priced Above Rs 1000 Per Month

BSNL has also revamped its Bharat Fiber plans priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1499 per month including “750GB Plan Monthly” to offer up to 200 Mbps speed till 3.3 TB (3300GB). The operator restricts the speeds on the plans priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1499 to 15 Mbps upon a user reaching the data limit. The BSNL 750GB Plan Monthly priced at Rs 1299 per month earlier offered users up to 100 Mbps speed till 750GB with the operator restricting the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the data limit.

The operator has also revamped its FTTH plans priced above Rs 1499 per month to offer up to 200 Mbps speed till 4TB (4000GB). BSNL restricts the speed to 20 Mbps upon a user reaching the data limit on plans with monthly rentals above Rs 1499 such as the “30GB CUL” plan. The users subscribed to the 30GB CUL plan were earlier offered up to 16 Mbps speed till 30GB per day with the operator restricting the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the data limit.

As of press time on Tuesday, the operator has listed its revamped plans alongside the existing plans in its nine circles including Chandigarh. The operator is expected to offer its revamped plans across India except for Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the upcoming days.