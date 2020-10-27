Vivo Might Launch New Operating System ‘Origin OS’ in Coming Months



Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo might soon launch a new Android operating system (OS) for its users called ‘Origin OS’. The new system will be replacing the current OS which is ‘Funtouch OS’. The exact date for the launch of this new system is unknown. But as per a report from Digital Chat Station (DCS), Vivo might launch the new OS by the end of this year. The Origin OS is also expected to be among the first echelon of Android customised user interface (UI). More on the story ahead.

Vivo to Bring Users New System Called ‘Origin OS’

The Origin OS will come with multiple improvements over the Funtouch OS that Vivo devices currently run on. The Chinese giant is going to launch the Vivo X60 series later this year and it just might happen that it comes with the new Origin OS.

If you pay attention to the name of the new system, it has been said that the Origin OS literally means ‘Original Operating System’. So it is really intriguing to think about the changes that Vivo might bring with its new operating system.

An important thing to note here would be that during last year, in the same period, Vivo’s Funtouch OS project manager had posted on Weibo about a new operating system namely ‘JoviOS’ that the company was working on. But due to unknown reasons, Vivo is said to have abandoned that project.

Thus it is safe to assume that the Origin OS is an even better and improved system than JoviOS. Vivo hasn’t said or confirmed anything about the new ‘Origin OS’ yet but with time it will be cleared whether the Chinese giant will release the operating system for the users or not.

As for Funtouch OS, it is unclear whether it will be discontinued or not. The company has been working on developing stable Android 11 updates for the Funtouch OS so rationally it is strange to think that it is also going to launch a new OS.