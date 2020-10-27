Vivo Might Launch New Operating System ‘Origin OS’ in Coming Months

Vivo might soon launch a new operating system based on Android 11 called ‘Origin OS’

By October 27th, 2020 AT 11:31 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vivo-launch-new-operating-system-origin-os
    Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo might soon launch a new Android operating system (OS) for its users called ‘Origin OS’. The new system will be replacing the current OS which is ‘Funtouch OS’. The exact date for the launch of this new system is unknown. But as per a report from Digital Chat Station (DCS), Vivo might launch the new OS by the end of this year.  The Origin OS is also expected to be among the first echelon of Android customised user interface (UI). More on the story ahead.

    Vivo to Bring Users New System Called ‘Origin OS’

    The Origin OS will come with multiple improvements over the Funtouch OS that Vivo devices currently run on. The Chinese giant is going to launch the Vivo X60 series later this year and it just might happen that it comes with the new Origin OS.

    If you pay attention to the name of the new system, it has been said that the Origin OS literally means ‘Original Operating System’. So it is really intriguing to think about the changes that Vivo might bring with its new operating system.

    An important thing to note here would be that during last year, in the same period, Vivo’s Funtouch OS project manager had posted on Weibo about a new operating system namely ‘JoviOS’ that the company was working on. But due to unknown reasons, Vivo is said to have abandoned that project.

    Thus it is safe to assume that the Origin OS is an even better and improved system than JoviOS. Vivo hasn’t said or confirmed anything about the new ‘Origin OS’ yet but with time it will be cleared whether the Chinese giant will release the operating system for the users or not.

    As for Funtouch OS, it is unclear whether it will be discontinued or not. The company has been working on developing stable Android 11 updates for the Funtouch OS so rationally it is strange to think that it is also going to launch a new OS.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo Might Launch New Operating System ‘Origin OS’ in Coming Months

    Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo might soon launch a new Android operating system (OS) for its users called ‘Origin OS’. The...

    module-4-img

    Broadband Internet Users Can Enhance Their Connection with Simple Tricks

    Every one of us at some point face issues with the speed of our broadband internet connection. We can’t do...

    module-4-img

    Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL Best Data Add-On Packs You Can Choose From

    Apart from prepaid packs with voice calling benefit, there are also packs which solely come with the benefit of data....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Prepaid Plans, What You Must Keep in Mind Before Purchasing One!

    module-4-img

    WiFi 6 is Here, Reasons Why It Is Right Time for an Upgrade

    module-4-img

    DTH Operator Error Codes, Ways to Fix Common Issues

    module-4-img

    Why You Must Upgrade Your WiFi Router Right Now