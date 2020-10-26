OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 Launched, Most Affordable Devices from OnePlus Yet?

OnePlus has launched two new affordable devices namely Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. From the name itself, it is clear that the OnePlus Nord N10 can support 5G connectivity. While at the same time OnePlus Nord N100 only supports 4G LTE. There is a huge difference in the pricing of both the smartphones as well. One thing to note here is that both these devices are aimed for international markets and might never arrive in India. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 5G will come with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display which will be able to support 90Hz refresh rate just like the OnePlus Nord. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus is giving users the option to expand the internal storage up to 512GB with the Nord N10 5G. The smartphone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the Box.

It will feature a quad-camera setup in the rear where the primary sensor will sport a 64MP lens paired with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated macro lens, and a monochrome lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor in the front. There is a 4,300mAh battery inside which comes with the support of Warp Charge 30T.

The price of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G is set at £329 (approximately Rs 31,700) for its only 6GB RAM variant. The device will be available for the European market for now and will start selling from November 10, 2020.

OnePlus Nord N100: Price and Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 is not a 5G device and it will only support 4G LTE. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ punch-hole display with support for 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is a triple camera setup in the rear where the primary sensor is of 13MP paired with two more sensors for macro and portrait shots. There is a larger 5,000mAh battery but it comes with 18W fast charging support which is slower as compared to the Nord N10 5G. The smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box.

The price of the OnePlus Nord N100 is set at £179 (approximately Rs 17,200) and will be available for sale in Europe from November 10.