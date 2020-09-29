OnePlus 8T to Boot OxygenOS 11 Based on Android 11 Out of the Box

We are just two weeks away from the launch of OnePlus 8T and the company continues to reveal more information regarding the smartphone. Earlier today, it officially confirmed that there would not be an OnePlus 8T Pro this time around. Now, it confirmed the OnePlus 8T will run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. OnePlus also says the 8T will be the first global smartphone to launch with Android 11. However, Google is launching the Pixel 5 tomorrow, which will also run Android 11. But the Pixel 5 may reach the Indian market after the OnePlus 8T. Google will also launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a smartphones in India next month.

OxygenOS 11 Will Have a Major Visual Redesign

OnePlus released the OxygenOS 11 beta based on Android 11 to the OnePlus 8 series two months ago. OxygenOS 11 will have a major visual refresh in recent years and it will look a lot similar to Samsung’s OneUI. With OxygenOS 11, OnePlus is bringing the much-asked Ambient Display feature along with refreshed design elements.

“With OxygenOS, we’ve always focused on giving you the fastest and smoothest flagship experience possible. Now, with the upcoming OnePlus 8T and OxygenOS 11, you’ll have what we feel is the best combination of hardware and software, letting you enjoy improved one-handed gestures for easier navigation and an overall more refined experience thanks to the 120Hz Fluid Display,” said OnePlus in a press statement.

According to OnePlus, OxygenOS 11 is a step towards offering bold new design, improved features and functionality to elevate the Android experience. OxygenOS 11 will also reach the OnePlus 8 series sooner, followed by OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

As for the OnePlus 8T, the phone is confirmed to ship with a Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and it will also run Android 11 out of the box. The expected price of the OnePlus 8T is around Rs 45,999, sitting right between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The official launch is set for October 14.