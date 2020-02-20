Google Pixel 5 to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging, as per Android 11 Developer Code

Highlights Battery Share mode found in Android 11 Developer Preview

The feature is reverse wireless charging that will allow users to charge their compatible phones, earbuds, watches and more

Android 11 comes with native reverse wired charging feature

Google’s Pixel 5 launch is still months away but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from happening. The official moniker “Pixel 5” was spotted in Android Open Source Project code and now a new feature of the phone has been discovered in the Android 11 Developer code. The Android 11 Developer Preview was released just a day ago and the latest code reveals one of the key features of the next-gen Pixel devices. The Pixel 5 will apparently support reverse wireless charging. This essentially means users can charge other wireless charging supported devices by placing them on the back panel of the Pixel 5.

Android 11 DP1 Has References to Pixel 5 Wireless Charging

The news comes from XDA developers, editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman who first spotted this feature in Android 11 Developer Preview. There is a new Battery Share feature in the Settings menu. This is said to be Google’s version of reverse wireless charging. Rahman also shared the screenshot of the “Battery Share” feature inside the code. The feature comes with a warning that reads, “Your phone’s battery will run out faster when using Battery Share.” The picture of the feature reveals Battery Share will be compatible with smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, among other products.

In addition, Rahman said the said feature would be limited only to Pixel smartphones. He said the activity name is prefaced with “com.google. android” instead of simply “com.android”. This hints the Battery Share will be a Pixel exclusive feature and not available on other Android devices.

Ultra-Low Power Mode Will Be Added With Android 11

Previously, Rahman had hinted at another battery feature for Pixel 5 smartphone. He shared over on Twitter that the next-gen Pixel 5 may include an “Ultra low power” mode. The feature was sighted on the Android Open Source Project code. This particular feature will reportedly save more power than the existing Low Power mode on Pixel devices. The feature will basically reduce phone’s functions to calls and texts, much like similar features on Samsung devices.

Moreover, Ultra-Low Power mode is expected to come to Pixel 4 devices as well. Rahman points out the engineer who worked on this code previously worked on multiple Google Pixel 4 upgrades. This could fix the battery running out issue for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL owners as the phones are said to offer sub-par battery life.