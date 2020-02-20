Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G and Liquid Cooling Launching on February 28

Highlights Vivo Z6 5G pre sale starting Feb 29, price to be revealed on Feb 28

The Chinese phone maker Vivo has started teasing the launch of a new Z series smartphone. The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale starting February 29 as per the company. Vivo officially took to Wiebo to share the launch date of Z6 5G in the Chinese market and share live renders of the upcoming device. Vivo also made live the reservation page of the smartphone ahead of the launch. The page notes the price of the smartphone will be revealed on February 28, the day before the pre-sale begins. The Vivo Z6 will take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G and Realme X50 5G smartphones in China.

Vivo Z6 5G Design & Features

The official renders of the Vivo Z6 5G reveal a hole punch display on the top right corner to house the selfie camera. The rear shows a quad camera setup housed in a rectangular module on top left along with a fingerprint scanner in the middle. The camera setup includes three camera sensors in a single row to left and a single sensor sitting below the flash on the other side.

The phone is listed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which packs X55 modem to support 5G connectivity. The company, however, didn’t reveal information on the RAM or the internal storage of the device.

As for the battery, the smartphone packs a hefty 5000mAh cell along with 44W fast charging support. The Vivo Z6 5G is listed to come in three colour options – White, Blue, and Black as per the reservation page.

A separate post by Vivo says the Z6 5G comes with “PC-grade” liquid cooling for heat dissipation. The company also confirms dual-mode SA and NSA 5G support for the smartphone.

The Z6 5G is expected to run Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch UI. Other details about the smartphone can be expected in coming days as the release date nears closer.

The Vivo Z6 5G will go on sale via JD.com in China. The smartphone’s global launch details, however, are unclear at this point.