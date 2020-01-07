Realme X50 5G Goes Official: 120Hz Display, Realme UI and More, But Priced on the Steeper Side

Highlights The Realme X50 5G starts at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 25,500) in China

Key specs of the smartphone include Snapdragon 765G chipset and dual-mode 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 is a better phone at a cheaper price

Realme X50 5G has just gone official in China as the brand’s first phone with 5G support. The Realme X50 5G takes on the Xiaomi Redmi K30 in terms of specs, but the company failed to achieve Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing this time around. The Realme X50 5G starts at 2,499 Yuan in China as opposed to 1,999 Yuan pricing of the Redmi K30 5G. In fact, the phone lacks 3.5mm headphone jack and has the Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor on the back. The Realme X50 is also the company’s first phone to ship with the much-awaited Realme UI and it’s based on Android 10. Realme also announced the Realme 3 Pro would get the Realme UI update by the end of this month itself. The USP of the Realme X50 5G is the dual-mode 5G support which has been achieved with the help of Snapdragon 765G chipset. Continue reading to know more about the Realme X50 5G.

Realme X50 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme X50 is a great mid-range device, especially for the asking price. Starting with the display, it flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has a dual punch-hole cutout on the top left, unlike the Redmi K30 which has a punch-hole cutout on the right. Since the phone offers an IPS LCD panel, Realme has shifted the fingerprint scanner position to the right side, again very similar to the one we saw on the Redmi K30.

Under the hood, the Realme X50 5G has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Realme X50 comes in four variants- 8GB+128GB, 6GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and a Master Edition with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s no microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

The key highlight of the Realme X50 is the support for dual-mode 5G. Other connectivity options include dual Wi-Fi antennas, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Moving onto the cameras, we get a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear side; However, Realme has gone with the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor, unlike Redmi which used the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor on the Redmi K30. Other three sensors on the Realme X50 include 12MP telephoto shooter with 2X Optical Zoom support, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with 119-degree field-of-view and a 2MP macro sensor is also present. Besides the punch-hole cutout on the front, the design of the smartphone is very much identical to other Realme phones like the Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 and so on.

Other features of the Realme X50 include Realme UI based on Android 10, GameBoost with advanced cooling system underneath and a 4200mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi K30 has an Upper Hand in Every Aspect

Compared to the Redmi K30, the Realme X50 5G lags in several departments with the major one being the pricing. The Redmi K30 5G went on for sale earlier today in China, whereas the first sale of the Realme X50 will take place next week. The Realme X50 5G lacks 3.5mm headphone jack, whereas the Redmi K30 has it. The camera setup on the Redmi K30 is also superior as it uses 64MP Sony IMX686 shooter, unlike the Samsung GW1 we get on the Realme X50 5G.

The Redmi K30 also has a bigger battery of 4500mAh compared to the 4200mAh unit we get on the newly launched Realme phone.

Realme X50 5G: Pricing Detailed

Unlike what we expected before the launch, the Realme X50 5G is not the cheapest 5G phone out there and the crown will still be with the Redmi K30. The Realme X50 5G, as mentioned above, comes in four variants- 8GB+128GB priced at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 25,500), 6GB+256GB model that costs CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs 27,500), and 12GB+256GB model which is priced at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs 30,500). Lastly, there’s the Realme X50 Master Edition which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, priced at CNY 3,099 (approx. Rs 31,800).

The Xiaomi Redmi K30 is available at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 20,500).