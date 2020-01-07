Nokia 7 Plus and Motorola One Vision Started Getting Android 10 Update

Highlights The phones will get the update in a phased manner

Both the devices will likely get December 2019 Android Security Patch

Both these phones are part of the Android One programme

Two of the phones in the market right now which are considered commendable mid-range smartphones, and were released last year have very recently started receiving the Android 10 update today. The Finnish company, HMD Global owned Nokia brand smartphones have always been known to receive quick updates, and the company is usually ahead of others in rolling out updates for its smartphones. Following that routine, Nokia has now started pushing the Android 10 update for the Nokia 7 Plus which has been one of its biggest bets last year. Informing about this new development through the official Twitter handle of Nokia Mobiles, the brand has announced that it has started pushing the updates to this device. As always, the users will be getting the update in phases through the OTA method. In another news, Motorola One Vision, which was one of the first releases by the Lenovo owned brand in its “One” series has also started receiving the Android 10 update.

Android 10 Starts Reaching Out to Many Devices

It is also worth noting that both of these devices, Motorola One Vision and the Nokia 7 Plus run on the Android One Certified platform. This means that they come with a clean stock UI with minimal additions. Since long now, both Motorola and Nokia have been preferred brands when it comes to getting your hands on a stock Android device. These phones offer minimal bloatware and an Android power experience with a native UI and no changes whatsoever. The Android One certification for these two phones ensures that the security updates and other updates do not fall back on the timeline and quickly reach the smartphones. The Android One phones receive monthly security patches from Google and are usually the first devices in the market to be updated to the latest OS.

Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update

The Android 10 update on the Nokia 7 Plus brings features like Dark Mode, Smart Reply, Sound Amplifier, Suggested Actions, Family Link parental controls, site and app timers, gesture navigation, and more control over your privacy and location data. To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus is a phone whose launch dates back to late 2018. It comes with a 6.0-inch display with an FHD+ resolution. The processor powering the phone is a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It has 12MP + 13MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP selfie camera. As for the battery, there is a 3800mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charge.

Motorola One Vision Also Receiving Android 10 Update

In other news, the Motorola One Vision has also started receiving the Android 10 update. The build number of the new update is QSA30.62-24. There are many new features and improvements on the device concerning the update, and some of these include a system-wide dark mode, a new gesture navigation system, Focus mode, Live Caption support, revamped permissions and a lot more. It is worth noting that like every other update, the Android 10 update to the Motorola One Vision would also happen in a phased manner. In case you would like to check for updates on this device, then you can go to Settings > System and the check for updates under the System Updates section. The Motorola One Vision was launched back in May 2019 with Android 9 Pie, and the device packs a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC along with 3,500mAh battery. The highlight of the phone has been the punch-hole style display and the 21:9 aspect ratio screen.