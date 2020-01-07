Bharti Airtel Offering 4 Prepaid Plans Between Rs 300 and Rs 400: All Serve Different Purpose

Highlights The four plans priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400 are Rs 349, Rs 379, Rs 398 and Rs 399

The Rs 349 plan comes with Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 for free

The Rs 379 offers benefits for a period of 84 days on budget

Bharti Airtel and other telcos increased the tariff prices in early December 2019 in a bid to increase their ARPU and stabilise financially. After introducing the first wave of prepaid plans, telcos like Airtel and Vodafone Idea came out with few more plans to expand their offerings in the prepaid segment. Bharti Airtel is now offering four unlimited prepaid plans between Rs 300 and Rs 400 price point. The plans in question are Rs 349, Rs 379, Rs 398 and Rs 399. All the four plans serve a different purpose; The Rs 349 prepaid recharge is for users who are looking for Amazon Prime membership, whereas the Rs 398 plan is for heavy data users. The recently launched Rs 379 prepaid plan is aimed at those who look for long-validity on budget. Read onto know more about the four prepaid plans from Airtel priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits and Validity Detailed

The first plan from Bharti Airtel priced between Rs 300 and Rs 400 is Rs 349. This plan from the company is known for offering Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 to the Airtel prepaid users at no extra cost. Airtel’s Rs 349 plan ships with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 is also included within the Rs 349 price.

Bharti Airtel Rs 379 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits and Validity Detailed

Following the footsteps of Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel also brought an affordable prepaid plan that offers 84 days validity on budget. Airtel’s Rs 379 recharge was introduced recently and it ships with unlimited voice calls, 6GB of data, 900 SMSes and 84 days validity. Other benefits of the plan include a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. The Rs 379 plan is available to all the Airtel prepaid customers across the country.

Bharti Airtel Rs 398 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits and Validity Detailed

To recall, Airtel used to offer a 3GB daily data plan at Rs 349 before the tariff hike. The telco continues to offer the same plan but at an increased price of Rs 398. The Rs 349 plan offers Amazon Prime membership followed by the Rs 379 plan which ships with long-validity. And the Rs 398 plan is aimed at the heavy data users as it ships with 3GB daily data totalling 84GB of data for 28 days. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period of 28 days.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits and Validity Detailed

Lastly, we have the Rs 399 prepaid recharge, which majority of Airtel prepaid customers will choose without any doubt. This plan does not offer 3GB daily data or long-validity of 84 days, instead, it sits between the Rs 398 and Rs 379 prepaid plans. The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMSes per day and other benefits for a period of 56 days.

All the prepaid plans listed above come with four more benefits- free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag purchase via Airtel Thanks app. All these plans are available for every Airtel prepaid customers in India.