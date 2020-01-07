PUBG Mobile Season 11 Will Be Based on ‘Operation Tomorrow,’ Official Launch Set for January 10

Highlights PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 is expected to rollout on January 9

The Season 11 of PUBG Mobile will begin on January 10

The current season is all set to end on January 8

Tencent Games will start rolling out the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 in India on January 10. The current Season 10 will end on January 8 and the Season 11 will begin a two days later. In the meantime, we may see an update of 0.16.5 rolling out to both the Android and iOS users which will set the stage for Season 11. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 will be based on ‘Operation Tomorrow’ theme. So far, the official patch notes has not been revealed. According to various reports on the web, the 0.16.5 update will also bring a new Evoground mode called ‘Domination Mode.’ As the name itself suggests, players will have to secure an area in the map and hold it to win the game. Domination Mode will be similar to what we saw on Call of Duty Mobile, so there are no surprises here. The new mode will be played on a map called ‘Town.’

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11: What to Expect?

For every three months, PUBG Mobile gets a new Royale Pass Season and it’s now time for the Season 11. PUBG Mobile officially confirmed the new Season would be based on ‘Operation Tomorrow,’ so except some cyberpunk-themed skins coming to the game. As noted, the official patch notes is not yet available, but it’s expected to be released 24 hours before the update rollout date.

Going by the rumours, the Season 11 Royale Pass will bring new AWM and DP-28 skins. Already, we reported that the popular MK14 is all set to get its first skin and it’s not a part of the Royale Pass. For the unaware, PUBG Mobile provides some rewards for every tier passage; If a user crosses the Diamond tier and reaches Crown, then the company will give a free reward. In the upcoming season, it’s said that the MK14 gun skin will be provided after reaching the Crown tier. As always, Ace tier users will get a free Season 11 parachute, followed by the Conqueror frame for the Conqueror tier users.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 Update to Bring Domination Mode

Ahead of every new season, Tencent Games releases a minor or major update to PUBG Mobile that sets up the stage for new season rollout. Following the same trend, PUBG Mobile is expected to get 0.16.5 update on January 9, right after the end of Royale Pass Season 10. There are not many details available regarding this update at the moment, however, some rumours indicate that Tencent Games is adding a new Evoground mode called ‘Domination Mode.’

Domination Mode in PUBG Mobile will be pretty much identical to the one we saw on Call of Duty Mobile. In this mode, players will have to secure an area and dominate it for the rest of the game to emerge as winners. The Domination Mode will be played in a new map called ‘Town.’ Other expected features of 0.16.5 update include a Cold Mode for Vikendi map, red dot support for UZI and more.

PUBG Mobile is actively adding new features to the game and the company is borrowing a lot of them from PeaceKeeper Elite game available in China. While the company is adding several new features, players are eagerly waiting for the Erangel 2.0 map, which will bring a lot of new elements to the map.