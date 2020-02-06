Xiaomi Teases the Arrival of Redmi 9A With Dual Cameras and 5000mAh Battery

Highlights The Redmi 9A will retail the design and battery capacity of Redmi 8A

The handset will offer dual rear cameras in the entry-level segment

The Redmi 9A will likely be powered by the same Snapdragon 439 SoC

The war between Realme and Redmi is not going to end anytime soon. An hour before the launch of Realme C3 in India, Redmi announces the arrival of ‘Desh Ka Dumdaar Smartphone’ which probably will be the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 8A just three months ago and the company is already refreshing it with the Redmi 9A. That said, the company did not confirm the launch of Redmi 9A, but the tagline used and the specs hinted point out the arrival of Redmi 8A successor. To recall, this would be third Redmi A series phone in less than a year; Thanks to the intense competition in the Indian market, Xiaomi is trying to offer the best market trends. The Redmi 9A will come with dual rear cameras to take on the Realme C3 which will offer 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. The Redmi 9A will go official on February 11, 2020, alongside a new Redmi product category.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Launching on February 11: What We Know So Far

Xiaomi has created an event page on Mi.com which revealed some key specs of the upcoming Redmi 9A. All the Redmi A series of phones arrived with a single camera on the back, but the highlight of Redmi 9A would be the dual rear camera setup. Xiaomi says the phone will offer ‘Dumdaar Camera’ for perfect portraits hinting at the presence of a secondary depth sensor. The company may still go with the 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor on the Redmi 9A.

Similar to the Redmi 8A, the Redmi 9A will also offer 5000mAh battery and Aura Wave Design for better in-hand feel and grip. Xiaomi may launch a new colour variant of the Redmi 9A as compared to the Redmi 8A.

Redmi Power Bank Launching as Well Alongside Redmi 9A

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter said the company would have two surprises for the users. And one of them would be the Redmi Power Bank. As we reported yesterday, Redmi India has teased its Power Bank in the country and the event page also shows a ‘New Category Launch.’

In China, Redmi is an independent brand and it has launched several Power Banks. Now, Redmi India is bringing the same Power Banks to the Indian markets, but the exact details are unknown at the moment. We will hear more about the products in the coming days and the prices will be revealed during the launch event on February 11.